- NZD/USD retreats from the 200-DMA as the US dollar trims early losses.
- The US Dollar Index advances to new year-to-date highs around 95.44.
- NZD/USD Technical outlook: A break above the 200-DMA would expose the 2021 high at 0.7465.
The NZD/USD retreats from three-day highs around 0.7100 though keeps in the green territory, advances some 0.07%, trading at 0.7051 during the New York session at the time of writing. In the last couple of hours, a rise in US Treasury yields underpinned the greenback with the US Dollar Index
DXY trades at new year-to-date highs around the 95.40s
The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against a basket of its peers, advances 0.31%, sitting at 95.42, hovering around year-to-date highs at 95.44
During the Asian and European session, the NZD rallied, topping around 0.7080 as the US dollar went under pressure, after a weaker than expected University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment data, which fell to 10-year lows amid higher inflation. Further, on the abovementioned sessions, falling US Treasury yields underpinned the buck’s which fell to three-day lows against the kiwi.
However, as American traders got to their desks, amid a light US economic docket, demand for the greenback increased, thus dragging the NZD/USD pair lower, down to last Friday’s high at 0.7048. In the meantime, the US 10-year benchmark note rose three basis points up to 1.613%.
This week, the Federal Reserve begins its bond taper, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will host its last monetary policy of the year on November 24. Central bank monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the RBNZ would play a crucial role in the NZD/USD pair outlook, in which the NZD has the upper hand.
The market has priced in a 100% chance of a 25 bps hike by the RBNZ in its November meeting, but there is a slight 40% chance of a 50 bps. For 2022, investors are fully priced in for a 25 bps hike in February, with a 70% chance of a 50 bps hike.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, the NZD/USD retreated from 0.7080s towards Friday’s high around 0.7048, within the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMA’s). The daily moving averages (DMA’s) remain directionless but provide support/resistance levels in the pair. However, as the 200-DMA remains above the spot price, the pair is tilted to the downside, but it remains almost horizontally, at risk of being broken.
A break above the 200-DMA, which sits around 0.7100, could open the door for further gains. The first resistance would be 0.7200. A breach of the latter would expose crucial supply zones, like the May 26 high at 0.7317, followed by the year-to-date high at 0.7465.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7053
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.7047
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7136
|Daily SMA50
|0.7064
|Daily SMA100
|0.7026
|Daily SMA200
|0.7098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7048
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6997
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7029
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
