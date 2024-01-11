- NZD/USD's slight increase reflects mixed market response to higher US CPI and strong labor market data.
- Fed officials' comments on inflation failed to undermine the NZD/USD, which clung to minimal gains.
- Market anticipates potential impact of upcoming US producer prices data and China's economic figures on Kiwi's performance.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) registered minor gains of 0.10% on Thursday after seesawing in a volatile session following the release of US inflation data. In addition, unemployment claims rose less than expected, signaling the labor market remains hot. Although data was US Dollar (USD) supportive, the NZD/USD trades at around 0.6226, down 0.10% as the Asian session begins.
The Kiwi at the mercy of data from China
US headline inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December, rose by 3.4% YoY and 0.3% MoM, with both figures exceeding estimates. Excluding food and energy, the so-called core CPI climbed 3.9% YoY or 0.3% MoM, both figures above projections, though the annual rate was below November’s 4%.
On the data, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials led by Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester said that inflation in December signals the “job isn’t done yet,” foreseeing inflation would get to its 2% target next year. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin added that although inflation has progressed during last year, he needs more evidence that it would get toward the goal. Recently, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee he is unsure about the Fed’s progress for the Fed to start cutting rates.
Given this fundamental backdrop, investors remain sure the Federal Reserve would cut rates by more than 150 basis points by December of 2024, with Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) data showing traders expect interest rates in the US to dive toward 3.89%.
In the meantime, claims for unemployment depict the labor market is getting hotter once more, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 6 increased by 202K, less than 210K projected, and below the prior reading of 203K.
US Treasury yields closed the session with decent losses. The US 10-year note dropped six basis points, pulling the Greenback to red territory as shown by a basket of six currencies, the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY is dropping 0.04%, down to 102.31.
On the Kiwi front, the economic agenda is empty, though China’s inflation and trade data could sponsor some volatility in the NZD/USD pair. On the US front, prices paid by producers will be released on Friday, ahead of next week’s further economic data.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD hovers around 0.6220, remaining glued to that level, unable to crack the 0.6250 or 0.6200 thresholds decisively. Even though the pair could go either way, a ‘golden-cross’ formation favors buyers, which need to reclaim 0.6250 if they are to reclaim the 0.6300 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the December 28 high at 0.6369. On the other hand, if sellers push prices below 0.6200, that would exacerbate further losses. Key support levels lie at 0.6150, followed by the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6133.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6233
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6268
|Daily SMA50
|0.6138
|Daily SMA100
|0.6026
|Daily SMA200
|0.6092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6255
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6215
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6339
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6181
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6191
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6700, Chinese CPI, US PPI eyed
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive, trading around 0.6688 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair edges lower on the stronger-than-expected December US inflation figures. Investors await China’s inflation and Trade Data on Friday for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD regains composure and retargets 1.1000
EUR/USD set aside the US CPI-driven decline to the 1.0930 region and regained the upper end of the range near the psychological 1.1000 hurdle prior to the release of US Producer Prices at the end of the week.
Gold at fresh weekly lows post-US CPI
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,020 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 4% and weighed on XAU/USD after US data showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 3.4% in December.
Spot BTC ETFs trading volumes approach $5 billion in day one of trading after SEC approvals
After trading of spot BTC ETFs began on Thursday, the numbers were shocking, with the latest reports showing that trading volume hit $4.5 billion during the first day of trading.
US PPI Preview: Another positive surprise in the pipeline? Premium
The acceleration of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) is anticipated to continue. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the inflation tracked by PPI to edge a tad higher in the last month of 2023, following the previous flat reading and October’s 0.4% monthly decline.