NZD/USD Price Analysis: China data led recovery approaches previous support near 0.6200

- NZD/USD picks up bids to extend early-day recovery from one-month low.
- RSI, MACD conditions suggest Kiwi bears are running out of steam.
- Six-week-old previous support line, 200-SMA challenges NZD/USD buyers before giving them control.
- Sellers need validation from 0.6165 to retake control.
NZD/USD snaps a two-day downtrend while extending the early-day rebound from the lowest levels in a month during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair cheers China data-inspired optimism for the Antipodeans while approaching a 1.5-month-old previous support line, now immediate resistance around 0.6200.
Apart from the China data-led upbeat signals for NZD/USD, the RSI rebound from the oversold territory and the receding bearish bias of the MACD also keeps the buyers hopeful.
However, a clear upside break of the stated support-turned-resistance of around 0.6200 becomes necessary for the intraday buyers of the Kiwi pair. Even so, the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.6220 can act as an extra upside filter before giving control to the bulls.
Following that, the NZD/USD pair can approach a fortnight-long descending resistance line, close to 0.6290 by the press time.
On the flip side, a horizontal area comprising lows marked in the last month, near 0.6170-65, restricts the immediate downside of the Kiwi pair.
Also challenging the short-term NZD/USD bears is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March-April moves, near 0.6145.
Overall, NZD/USD is likely to witness a corrective bounce but the bullish trend is still unconvincing to expect.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6195
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.6182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6241
|Daily SMA50
|0.6234
|Daily SMA100
|0.6304
|Daily SMA200
|0.6162
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6213
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6161
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6169
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6193
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6262
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
