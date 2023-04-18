NZD/USD Price Analysis: China data led recovery approaches previous support near 0.6200

Share:

NZD/USD picks up bids to extend early-day recovery from one-month low.

RSI, MACD conditions suggest Kiwi bears are running out of steam.

Six-week-old previous support line, 200-SMA challenges NZD/USD buyers before giving them control.

Sellers need validation from 0.6165 to retake control.

NZD/USD snaps a two-day downtrend while extending the early-day rebound from the lowest levels in a month during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session.

In doing so, the Kiwi pair cheers China data-inspired optimism for the Antipodeans while approaching a 1.5-month-old previous support line, now immediate resistance around 0.6200.

Apart from the China data-led upbeat signals for NZD/USD, the RSI rebound from the oversold territory and the receding bearish bias of the MACD also keeps the buyers hopeful.

However, a clear upside break of the stated support-turned-resistance of around 0.6200 becomes necessary for the intraday buyers of the Kiwi pair. Even so, the 200-SMA level surrounding 0.6220 can act as an extra upside filter before giving control to the bulls.

Following that, the NZD/USD pair can approach a fortnight-long descending resistance line, close to 0.6290 by the press time.

On the flip side, a horizontal area comprising lows marked in the last month, near 0.6170-65, restricts the immediate downside of the Kiwi pair.

Also challenging the short-term NZD/USD bears is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March-April moves, near 0.6145.

Overall, NZD/USD is likely to witness a corrective bounce but the bullish trend is still unconvincing to expect.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected