NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls sit tight in anticipation of an opportunity at a discount

- NZD/USD is under pressure following the hawkishness from Fed's Powell.
- NZD/USD bulls await an opportunity to correct into shorts.
NZD is lower versus most key crosses on Wednesday as the high betas take a beating due to the Federal Reserve's chair Jerome Powell saying that the US central bank will stay the course until the job is done. However, Fed's Powell added that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. Federal Reserve's chairman Jerome Powell also said that the Fed is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if data indicates it is warranted:
"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."
NZD/USD H4 charts
NZD/USD could see another burst to the downside given the momentum in the move with Asia and London yet to come online since the fed's chairman's announcements. However, a correction would be expected at some stage. Pulling the Fibonacci scale up against the current bearish impulse and measuring it from near 0.61 the figure, a retracement towards the 0.6140s, /50s and /70s aligns with the 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8% ratios.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the other hand, the daily inverse head and shoulders pattern still points to a move higher while above 0.6050 with 0.6270 a resistance that guards 0.6390/0.6400.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured at four-month low under 0.6600 as RBA’s Lowe sounds dovish
AUD/USD holds lower grounds near 0.6585-80, the lowest levels since early November 2022, showing little reaction to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s dovish remarks during early Wednesday.
EUR/USD bears attack two-month-old support near 1.0540 to keep the reins
EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest levels in a week, making rounds to 1.0550-45 after falling the most in nearly 3.5 months the previous day. The major currency pair snapped two-day winning streak while posting a U-turn from the 13-day-long horizontal hurdle.
Gold plunges to near $1,810 as Fed prepares for higher terminal rate
Gold price has witnessed an intense sell-off from the market participants as Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, in his testimony before Congress, has confirmed that the central bank is prepared for more rates than previously anticipated.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises to a six-month high as tables turn in favor of Grayscale against SEC
Grayscale Investments is currently holding the spotlight thanks to the ongoing court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since filing the lawsuit against SEC last year, Grayscale has been waiting for the opportunity to prove itself right.
Risk rally withers on hawkish Powell comments
Stocks came looking fairly confident, and aiming to build on last week’s late gains. A more dovish RBA meeting seemed to provide the appetiser ahead of Powell’s testimony, but the Fed chairman has poured cold water on the rally.