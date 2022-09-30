- NZD/USD is breaking towards the 'High of the Week' (HotW) around 0.5755.
- The hourly W-formation is a reversion pattern and a peak formation within the head and shoulders on the 4-hour time frame.
- NZD/USD remains bullish while being supported by a rising trendline.
NZD/USD is breaking fresh highs for the week as we approach the Tokyo open. The price has rallied to a session high of 0.5750 so far in a firm push through key technical resistance and the bulls will be liming up for a retest of the structure as support for an optimal entry in order to target higher levels yet. The following is an analysis of the daily and 4-hour charts, concluded on the hourly in order to pinpoint where the opportunities could be for traders in the day ahead.
NZD/USD daily chart
The daily chart has run into the 38.2% Fibonacci resistance which is currently being broken at the time of writing. This leaves prospects of a strong correction towards the next layer of key structure near a 62% ratio as follows:
NZD/USD H4 chart
The bird is breaking through the neckline of an inverse head and shoulders which is bullish in itself. This is on the back of a correction to a 61.8% Fibo adding additional conviction to the upside bias. The bulls can have their sights set on 0.58 the figure/ A break of 0.5830 will open risk to 0.5850.
NZD/USD H1 chart
Drilling down to an hourly perspective, this is where bulls will be looking for a discount:
The W-formation is a reversion pattern and a peak formation within the head and shoulders on the 4-hour time frame, supported by a rising trendline. Should the trendline hold tests near a 50% mean reversion, this could attract a spur of demand from the bulls. However, that depends on the high of the week holding initial tests neat 0.5755. The bias will remain to the upside so long as the 0.5680s structure holds up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
