NZD/USD looks to approach 0.6050 due to weaker US Dollar

- NZD/USD trades higher due to the pullback in the US Dollar.
- The Mid-East tension seems to be short-lived; diminishing the safe haven appeal of Greenback.
- Fed’s remarks prompted investors to downplay the probability of additional rate hikes.
NZD/USD continues the winning streak that began on Wednesday, trading in the positive territory near 0.6030 during the Early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is receiving upward support as the US Dollar (USD) continues to move on a downward path.
Despite the robust US Nonfarm Payrolls data released on Friday, the US Dollar (USD) did not see a significant appreciation, as US Treasury yields experienced a decline on Monday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stands at 4.64%, by the press time.
Moreover, the remarks made by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials overnight prompted investors to downplay the probability of additional rate hikes, resulting in a further drop in US bond yields. Consequently, this development is perceived as eroding the strength of the Greenback and providing support for the NZD/USD pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its losses on the fifth successive day, trading around 106.00 at the time of writing.
The conflict between Hamas and Israel has turned out to be short-lived, which is reflected in a positive turnaround in the capital markets. This, in turn, diminishes the safe-haven appeal of the USD and offers additional support to the NZD/USD pair.
Investors will likely monitor the forthcoming FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for Wednesday. Anticipation surrounds the impact of this release on expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's next policy move, which could potentially influence demand for the Greenback. This event has the potential to act as a fresh catalyst, guiding the direction of the Kiwi pair.
On the other side, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) opted to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5% in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, in line with widely anticipated predictions.
The central bank expressed agreement that interest rates might need to be maintained at a restrictive level for an extended period, as highlighted in the RBNZ statement. This stance likely played a role in influencing the performance of the Kiwi pair.
The economic calendar for the Kiwi is relatively light this week, featuring Visitor Arrivals on Wednesday, final Food Price Index figures on Thursday, and Business NZ's Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) scheduled for Friday.
Traders will keenly focus on the US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, as these events hold a pivotal role in assessing inflationary trends and economic conditions within the United States.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6035
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5942
|Daily SMA50
|0.596
|Daily SMA100
|0.6063
|Daily SMA200
|0.6168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6003
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6117
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
