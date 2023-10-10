NZD/USD looks to approach 0.6050 due to weaker US Dollar

Share:

NZD/USD trades higher due to the pullback in the US Dollar.

The Mid-East tension seems to be short-lived; diminishing the safe haven appeal of Greenback.

Fed’s remarks prompted investors to downplay the probability of additional rate hikes.

NZD/USD continues the winning streak that began on Wednesday, trading in the positive territory near 0.6030 during the Early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is receiving upward support as the US Dollar (USD) continues to move on a downward path.

Despite the robust US Nonfarm Payrolls data released on Friday, the US Dollar (USD) did not see a significant appreciation, as US Treasury yields experienced a decline on Monday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stands at 4.64%, by the press time.

Moreover, the remarks made by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials overnight prompted investors to downplay the probability of additional rate hikes, resulting in a further drop in US bond yields. Consequently, this development is perceived as eroding the strength of the Greenback and providing support for the NZD/USD pair.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends its losses on the fifth successive day, trading around 106.00 at the time of writing.

The conflict between Hamas and Israel has turned out to be short-lived, which is reflected in a positive turnaround in the capital markets. This, in turn, diminishes the safe-haven appeal of the USD and offers additional support to the NZD/USD pair.

Investors will likely monitor the forthcoming FOMC meeting minutes scheduled for Wednesday. Anticipation surrounds the impact of this release on expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's next policy move, which could potentially influence demand for the Greenback. This event has the potential to act as a fresh catalyst, guiding the direction of the Kiwi pair.

On the other side, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) opted to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5% in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, in line with widely anticipated predictions.

The central bank expressed agreement that interest rates might need to be maintained at a restrictive level for an extended period, as highlighted in the RBNZ statement. This stance likely played a role in influencing the performance of the Kiwi pair.

The economic calendar for the Kiwi is relatively light this week, featuring Visitor Arrivals on Wednesday, final Food Price Index figures on Thursday, and Business NZ's Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) scheduled for Friday.

Traders will keenly focus on the US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, as these events hold a pivotal role in assessing inflationary trends and economic conditions within the United States.