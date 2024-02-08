NZD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6100 following Chinese CPI, PPI data

The NZD/USD pair holds positive ground above 0.6100 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The solid New Zealand Q4 labor market data amid re-pricing odds of further Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy tightening, has boosted the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). NZD/USD currently trades around 0.6118, gaining 0.16% on the day. The New Zealand labor market data for the fourth quarter (Q4) came in stronger than expected. The nation’s Unemployment Rate rose from 3.9% to 4.0%, below the forecast of 4.2%. This data might convince the RBNZ about the policy outlook, and the RBNZ could raise interest rates again this month following strong labour market numbers. This, in turn, underpins the Kiwi and might cap the downside of the NZD/USD pair in the near term. Furthermore, the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China revealed that the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.8% YoY in January from a 0.3% drop in the previous reading, weaker than the market expectation of 0.5%. On a monthly basis, the CPI figure rose to 0.3% MoM in January from 0.1% in December. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 2.5% YoY in January from a 2.7% fall in December, beating expectations for a 2.6% decline in the reported period. On the USD’s front, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler said on Wednesday that inflation is showing solid signs of slowing down, but she is not yet prepared to begin lowering interest rates. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said that the Fed needs more time to get confidence on the inflation trajectory before beginning to cut rates. The hawkish remarks from Fed officials provide some support for the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the NZD/USD pair. Moving on, traders will focus on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inventories, and Fed’s Barkin (Richmond) speech. Next week, the attention to the RBNZ Governor Orr's speech. These events could give clear directions to the NZD/USD pair.

