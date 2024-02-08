NZD/USD holds positive ground above 0.6100 following Chinese CPI, PPI data

- NZD/USD gains ground near 0.6118 amid the softer USD, solid New Zealand Q4 labor market data.
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand could raise interest rates again this month following strong labor market numbers.
- Fed’s Kugler said that inflation is showing solid signs of slowing down, but she is not yet prepared to begin lowering rates.
The NZD/USD pair holds positive ground above 0.6100 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The solid New Zealand Q4 labor market data amid re-pricing odds of further Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy tightening, has boosted the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). NZD/USD currently trades around 0.6118, gaining 0.16% on the day.
The New Zealand labor market data for the fourth quarter (Q4) came in stronger than expected. The nation’s Unemployment Rate rose from 3.9% to 4.0%, below the forecast of 4.2%. This data might convince the RBNZ about the policy outlook, and the RBNZ could raise interest rates again this month following strong labour market numbers. This, in turn, underpins the Kiwi and might cap the downside of the NZD/USD pair in the near term.
Furthermore, the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China revealed that the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.8% YoY in January from a 0.3% drop in the previous reading, weaker than the market expectation of 0.5%. On a monthly basis, the CPI figure rose to 0.3% MoM in January from 0.1% in December. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 2.5% YoY in January from a 2.7% fall in December, beating expectations for a 2.6% decline in the reported period.
On the USD’s front, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler said on Wednesday that inflation is showing solid signs of slowing down, but she is not yet prepared to begin lowering interest rates. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said that the Fed needs more time to get confidence on the inflation trajectory before beginning to cut rates. The hawkish remarks from Fed officials provide some support for the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the NZD/USD pair.
Moving on, traders will focus on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inventories, and Fed’s Barkin (Richmond) speech. Next week, the attention to the RBNZ Governor Orr's speech. These events could give clear directions to the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6116
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6109
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6123
|Daily SMA50
|0.6187
|Daily SMA100
|0.6067
|Daily SMA200
|0.6085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6125
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6073
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6175
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6059
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6339
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6028
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6183
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6500
AUD/USD resumed the downside amidst surrounded by investors’ sour mood, while Chinese concerns, the rebound in the dollar and the poor performance of the commodity complex all kept the Aussie Dollar well on the defensive.
EUR/USD looks resilient and keeps targeting 1.0800
EUR/USD struggles to surpass the 1.0780/90 band amidst the absence of stronger catalysts as well as rising market chatter favouring a tighter-for-longer stance by the Federal Reserve.
Gold returns to its comfort zone around $2,030
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $2,030 area on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin price could hit $46,000 as the allure of US BTC ETFs expand beyond China
Bitcoin (BTC) price has pushed north after a prolonged period of consolidation, with the change coming on the back of new revelations that the allure of US ETFs has spread beyond China.
Not so fast: Federal Reserve puts a pause on future rate cuts
In my December article, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve suggested that inflation had eased over the past year, while remaining elevated, but economic growth had slowed from the third quarter’s strong pace.