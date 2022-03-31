- The NZD/USD fell on the last day of March amid a downbeat market mood.
- Russia will fulfill natural gas agreements but must be paid in Russian roubles.
- US Core PCE, the Fed’s inflation gauge, rose by 5.4% y/y.
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Two bearish signals suggest more US dollar strength lies ahead.
After Wednesday’s attempt to reclaim 0.7000 as trader’s book profits, the New Zealand dollar retreats amidst quarter and month-end flows, a risk-off market mood, and broad US dollar strength. At 0.6933, the NZD/USD reflects the aforementioned.
Geopolitical affairs dominate headlines and market mood as March ends
Meanwhile, as Wall Street closes, the market sentiment is negative, spurred by no meaningful resolution between Russia and Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterating to Europe that payments for natural gas need to be in roubles; otherwise, if demands are not met, active contracts would be halted. Later, the French Finance Minister, Le Maire, said that France and Germany are preparing for a probable scenario of a halt in Russian gas flows.
That headline tumbled oil prices and dragged commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar and the antipodeans.
Meanwhile, the greenback finished March on the right foot, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index, rising 0.53%, up at 98.361. Contrarily, US Treasuries recorded gains at the short-end of the curve, while the 10-year T-note benchmark rate is almost flat at 2.349%.
Aside from those developments, the NZD/USD pair traded as a risk-sensitive currency, weakening on Eastern Europe issues. Furthermore, the lack of economic news from New Zealand keep traders glued to their screens, as US macroeconomic data crossed the wires.
The US docket featured the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which excludes volatile items for February, which rose by 5.4% y/y, lower than the 5.5% estimated.
At the same time, the US Department of Labor revealed that US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on March 26 increased by 202K, higher than the 197K expected.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD daily chart is forming a bearish-engulfing candle at press time, per the last two-days price action. Also, failure to reclaim 0.7000, for the second time in the previous seven days, formed a double-top, which added to a fundamental bias of US Dollar strength as the Fed hikes rates aggressively, could send the NZD/USD aiming lower.
The NZD/USD first support level would be the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.6907. Breach of the latter could send the pair towards an upslope trendline drawn from February lows around 0.6811 and then the 50-DMA as the last line of defense at 0.6757.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6933
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|0.6979
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6876
|Daily SMA50
|0.6757
|Daily SMA100
|0.6796
|Daily SMA200
|0.6912
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6999
|Previous Daily Low
|0.692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6989
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6969
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
