- NZD/USD’s upside gains traction and advances above the 0.6300 area on Thursday.
- New Zealand Business NZ PMI fell to 47.5 in June from 48.9 in May.
- Extended US Dollar weakness broadly helps boost the Kiwi.
- Market players will shift their focus to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) due later in the day.
The NZD/USD pair edges higher and remains slightly above the 0.6300 area in the early Asian session. Investors digest the interest rate policy from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and softer data from the US ahead of the Producer Price Index (PPI) due in the North American session.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) left the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 5.50% on Wednesday, as the market expected on Wednesday. Early Thursday, New Zealand’s Business NZ PMI fell to 47.5 in June from 48.9 in May, falling short of the 49.8 expected. The figure dropped to its lowest since November 2022. Further details showed that the major sub-index dropped into the contraction zone, with Production declining to 47.5 and New Orders down to 43.8.
However, the weakening of the US Dollar across the board supports the NZD/USD pair. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the Greenback’s value versus a weighted basket of currencies, slumped to the lowest since April 2022 following the softer US inflation data on Wednesday.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI)data showed inflation subsiding. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, June's Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 3% YoY from 3.1% previously, while core inflation MoM fell to 0.2% from 0.3% prior, the smallest gain since August 2021.
Markets have priced in a 25 basis points (bps) rate increase at the Fed's July 25-26 policy meeting, based on CME Group’s FedWatch tool. However, the possibility of further rate hikes before the end of the year has significantly decreased.
In the absence of any relevant economic data releases from New Zealand, market players will take cues from another US inflation figure, the Producer Price Index (PPI). Also, Unemployment Claims and the University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment from the US will be released later in the week.
NZD/USD: Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6296
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6175
|Daily SMA50
|0.6171
|Daily SMA100
|0.6189
|Daily SMA200
|0.6182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6309
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6182
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6216
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated
AUD/USD climbs to a three-week high and is supported by sustained selling around the USD. The softer US CPI reaffirms that the Fed will end its rate-hiking cycle and weighs on the buck. A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
EUR/USD holds firmer near 1.1150, fresh 2023 highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading on the front foot, teasing a fresh 2023 top near 1.1150 in the early Asian session amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. The pair reached its highest level since March 2022 after breaking convincingly above the 1.1100 mark on Wednesday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
FTM holders' participation rising by 97% in a month could resuscitate Fantom price recovery
Fantom price is following the broader market cues awaiting a trigger to begin recovery again, but the delay is not being entertained by FTM holders.
US Dollar crushed on softer than expected CPI
There were some things going on in the background on Wednesday like as expected central bank moves from the RBNZ and Bank of Canada and higher commodities prices. But unquestionably, the big headline of the day was the softer than expected US CPI print.