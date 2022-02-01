NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 76.00 courtesy of positive market sentiment

Contrarily, in the event of the cross-currency pair holding its ground against JPY bulls, the first resistance would be 76.24. A break above that level could pave the way for further gains. The next resistance would be January 26 daily high at 76.67, followed by January 21 cycle high at 77.05.

The NZD/JPY remains downward biased. The daily moving averages (DMAs) stay above the spot price, with a downslope, in the case of the 50-DMA. That said, the first support level would be 76.00. A breach of the latter would expose July 20, 2021, daily low at 75.27, followed by August 19, 2021 daily low at 74.56.

On Tuesday, in the Asian session, the NZD/JPY seesawed around the 75.50-75 range. However, in the North American session, a positive market mood spurred a rally towards 76.20. However, positive New Zealand macroeconomic data crossing the wires caused a dip to 76.08 on the pair.

The NZD/JPY climbs as the Asian Pacific session begins, though it faces strong resistance around the 76.00-20 area. At the time of writing, the NZD/JPY is trading at 76.13. Tuesday’s market sentiment was upbeat, as portrayed by US equities finishing in the green. In the Asian Pacific region, equity futures point to a higher open.

