NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears gain ground, cross treads closely to the 20-day SMA

The NZD/JPY pair's encounter with the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 95.30, showed that the buyers remain resilient and that the pair's outlook remains bullish. In case of losing it, the pair have additional supports which may limit losses at 95.00 and 94.00. As long as the cross holds above these levels, the overall outlook will be positive.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart, currently at 54, shaved off the overbought status it held in Monday's session at 71, indicating a rapid negative momentum shift. Despite this, the RSI still comfortably sits in neutral territory, reflecting the subdued yet persistent bullish sentiment driving the pair. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to print rising red bars, suggesting an increase in selling momentum.

On Tuesday, the NZD/JPY pair encountered sustained selling pressure as the Japanese Yen powered upwards against its rivals. Despite the sellers' incessant attempts, the critical support level at 95.30 remains strong which preserves an overall bullish outlook .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.