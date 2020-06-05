NZ FinMin Robertson: Will further extend coronavirus support schemes for businesses

New Zealand (NZ) Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced on Friday, the government will further extend the coronavirus (COVID-19) support schemes for businesses.

Additional quotes

“An extra 40,000 businesses are now eligible for the extended wage subsidy.”

“Dropping the required revenue drop threshold from 50% to 40%.”

“Small businesses will also be given more time to apply for the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme, with the application date being extended from June 12 to July 24.”

Market reaction

The kiwi is consolidating gains near daily highs of 0.6475, as investors continue to cheer the NZ economic optimism and the latest support measures.