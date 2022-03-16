Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA shares are triumphant as Nasdaq rallies

- Nvidia shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday.
- NVDA stock is down 19% in 2022.
- Intel has agreed to build a $19 billion chip foundry in Germany.
Nvidia stock (NVDA) is up 6.6% to just shy of $245 on Wednesday. Near the closing bell, the Nasdaq is up 3.7% in a session that showed how schizophrenic this year's bear market can be. The Federal Reserve raised the fed funds rate by 25 basis points and signalled, as expected, that it will rise to 1.75% this year in a bid to tackle inflation.
Nvidia Stock News: Intel in the spotlight
There has been little corporate news from Nvidia of late. Intel seems to be stealing all the headlines. Intel just announced a deal to build a $19 billion semiconductor foundry in Magdeburg, Germany. With more than $5 billion in estimated economic aid from the European Union, the site is meant as part of the EU's strategy of producing 20% of the world's computer chips.
This comes after Intel's announcement last month that it will build a $20 billion foundry in Ohio. It seems that the US has decided that relying on Taiwan Semiconcuctor (TSM) to produce the world's most advanced chips is not such a good idea when China has designs to take over the island nation.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA breaks out of wedge formation
Nvidia stock's price action on Wednesday resolutely broke out of a wedge formation that began back on November 22 of last year. The descending trend line was around $240 on Wednesday, but NVDA closed near $245. This means a swing high is in the works. Closing above $269.25, the recent swing high, is now the target. $296, where the 20-day moving average crossed below the 50-day moving average, is another higher target. At the moment, Wednesday's price action traded perfectly between the 20 and 50-day moving averages. It needs to close above the 50-day on Thursday to give Nvidia stock any staying power.
NVDA chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
