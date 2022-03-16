Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA shares are triumphant as Nasdaq rallies

Nvidia shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday.

NVDA stock is down 19% in 2022.

Intel has agreed to build a $19 billion chip foundry in Germany.

Nvidia stock (NVDA) is up 6.6% to just shy of $245 on Wednesday. Near the closing bell, the Nasdaq is up 3.7% in a session that showed how schizophrenic this year's bear market can be. The Federal Reserve raised the fed funds rate by 25 basis points and signalled, as expected, that it will rise to 1.75% this year in a bid to tackle inflation.

Nvidia Stock News: Intel in the spotlight

There has been little corporate news from Nvidia of late. Intel seems to be stealing all the headlines. Intel just announced a deal to build a $19 billion semiconductor foundry in Magdeburg, Germany. With more than $5 billion in estimated economic aid from the European Union, the site is meant as part of the EU's strategy of producing 20% of the world's computer chips.

This comes after Intel's announcement last month that it will build a $20 billion foundry in Ohio. It seems that the US has decided that relying on Taiwan Semiconcuctor (TSM) to produce the world's most advanced chips is not such a good idea when China has designs to take over the island nation.

Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA breaks out of wedge formation

Nvidia stock's price action on Wednesday resolutely broke out of a wedge formation that began back on November 22 of last year. The descending trend line was around $240 on Wednesday, but NVDA closed near $245. This means a swing high is in the works. Closing above $269.25, the recent swing high, is now the target. $296, where the 20-day moving average crossed below the 50-day moving average, is another higher target. At the moment, Wednesday's price action traded perfectly between the 20 and 50-day moving averages. It needs to close above the 50-day on Thursday to give Nvidia stock any staying power.