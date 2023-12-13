New Zealand’s government removes employment from RBNZ mandate

New Zealand’s new coalition government passed legislation on Wednesday, abandoning the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) dual mandate, now only focusing on price stability.
New Zealand’s Finance Minister Nicola Willis amended the Remit for the RBNZ’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), removing the objective to support maximum sustainable employment, MNI reported. Willis kept the bank's 1-3% inflation target.
"Alongside the new Remit, the MPC has also agreed to changes to the MPC's Charter with the Minister of Finance," the RBNZ noted in a statement. "The Charter sets out decision-making processes and transparency requirements for the MPC,” said the central bank.
Market reaction
The NZD/USD pair has come under renewed selling pressure in the last hour, having hit intraday lows at 0.6093. The spot is trading at 0.6100, down 0.51% on the day, as of writing.
New Zealand Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|0.24%
|0.59%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|0.48%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.43%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.16%
|0.52%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|0.44%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.12%
|0.37%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-0.59%
|-0.49%
|-0.44%
|-0.52%
|-0.44%
|-0.34%
|-0.54%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|0.53%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns defensive near 0.6550 amid pre-Fed caution
AUD/USD is on the defensive near 0.6550 early Wednesday. The pair is struggling for upside traction, as the pre-Fed decision caution trading sets in and fuels renewed US Dollar demand. Australia's Mid-year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) lends some support to the Aussie.
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.0800, Fed rate decision eyed
EUR/USD remains capped under the 1.0800 mark during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious, awaiting the US PPI inflation data and the critical Federal Reserve policy announcements later in the day.
Gold price hangs near multi-week low, focus remains glued to Fed decision
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday and is placed around the $1,980 area, just above a three-week low touched on Monday. The precious metal did get a minor lift on Tuesday following the release of the consumer inflation figures from the United States.
Arbitrum price can spark 50% rally if ARB bulls overcome this key hurdle
Arbitrum price has been struggling to move past the $1 psychological level. The struggle can be attributed to panic selling and uncertainity among holders. But with the recent approval of the $71.4 million in backfund grants, the ecosystem seems to be flourishing.
Powell's stance – A less vigilant inflationary pushback?
Despite the mixed US CPI inflation print, perhaps at the heart of the matter is a keen set of investors who are encouraged by the disinflationary trend and may have found contentment in some of the details of Tuesday's report.