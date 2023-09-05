Natural Gas Price Analysis: 50-SMA prods XNG/USD bears near $2.80, downside appears more impulsive

- Natural Gas pares the biggest daily loss in three weeks with mild gains.
- 50-SMA tests XNG/USD bears amid steady RSI (14) line.
- Downside break of short-term support line, bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) recovers to $2.81 after falling the most in three weeks the previous day, mildly bid amid early Tuesday. In doing so, the XNG/USD bounces off the 50-SMA support amid a steady RSI (14) line.
However, a clear downside break of the previous support line stretched from August 24 joins the bearish MACD signals to keep the Natural Gas sellers hopeful despite the latest rebound.
That said, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the XNG/USD’s early August run-up adds strength to the support-turned-resistance line of around $2.93.
Following that, the late August swing high of around $3.00 and the previous monthly peak surrounding $3.06 will act as the final defenses of the Natural Gas sellers.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 50-SMA support of surrounding $2.80 can quickly drag the Natural Gas price to the 200-SMA level of $2.75.
Should the quote manage to conquer the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of near $2.72 and the RSI (14) remain steady near the 50.0 level past $2.75, the XNG/USD may aim for the late August trough close to $2.57.
Overall, the Natural Gas Price remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce.
That said, the return of the full markets, after Monday’s US Labor Day Holiday, might allow the XNG/USD to pare some of its latest losses and can convince buyers in a case where the US Dollar extends the previous day’s pullback.
Natural Gas Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after weak China PMI, RBA in focus
AUD/USD is dropping further toward 0.6400 in response to the weak China's Caixin Services PMI data. The Aussie pair remains pressured amid China's property market concerns and anxiety ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0800 in Tuesday's Asian trading. An upside consolidation in the US Dollar, positive US Treasury bond yields and a cautious risk tone undermine the pair, as ECB's Lagarde leaves Euro bulls unimpressed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within a familiar range held over the past week or so. The XAU/USD is placed just below the $1,940 level, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode
Bitcoin price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple price would not yield.
RBA Interest Rate Decision: Australian central bank expected to stand pat
Interest rate in Australia is likely to remain unchanged at 4.10% in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia could leave the door open for more interest rate hikes. RBA policy guidance set to ramp up volatility around the Australian Dollar.