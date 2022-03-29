- Micron Technology announces its fiscal Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday, March 29.
- Micron stock rose 2.3% to $79.86 on Monday.
- MU shares trade currently at 11 times earnings.
Micron Technology stock (MU) rose a solid 2.3% on Monday in anticipation of the memory chip producer's earnings call after the close on Tuesday. MU shares are closing in on $80 in Tuesday's premarket as well, helped by a rally in index futures. Nasdaq futures are up 0.26% at the time of writing, and both the S&P 500 and Dow futures are slightly ahead of that, which makes for an optimistic morning.
Micron Technology Stock News: MU looks ready to pounce
Wall Street is expecting Micron executives to unveil fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 on revenue of $7.53 billion following Tuesday's session. This would amount to 102% growth in YoY EPS and 21% growth in YoY revenue. 21% is a bit of a slower pace than investors have gotten used to. The previous four quarters have each seen revenue growth between 30% and 40%.
All hints and public statements by management over the previous three months have indicated that Micron is experiencing the same heavy demand as other semiconductor firms though it is focused on the memory end of the industry. The data center, automotive, PC, and smartphone segments all appear to be humming along, and in the past 90 days, all seven analyst revisions for the upcoming quarter's results have been upgrades.
Micron should be quite ready for a pop. Despite growing revenue and earnings at a robust pace in the past few quarters, the Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11. This is slightly above Intel (INTC) at 9x but far below Qualcomm (QCOM) at 17x, Broadcom (AVGO) at 21x, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at 43x, and Nvidia (NVDA) at 63x. Of course, Micron's chips are not the most advanced compared with the competition, but still MU stock sure seems underpriced. Analyst consensus puts the price target for Micron stuck above $112.
Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects management to raise fiscal Q3 guidance to $2.27 in adjusted EPS. "We see the February quarter (F2Q) being driven by strength across the board, including in data center, mobile, PC, and auto, as well as better than expected bit shipment and pricing trends for both DRAM and NAND," Mosesmann said.
Lastly, the market will be listening for news on the supply constraint front as the global semiconductor crunch has yet to abate. Observers will also respond to discussion of global PC demand as growth from work-from-home jobs is less certain as many countries begin to end Covid-19 restrictions in 2022.
MU key statistics
|Market Cap
|$87 billion
|Price/Earnings
|11
|Price/Sales
|3
|Price/Book
|2
|Enterprise Value
|$84 billion
|Operating Margin
|29%
|Profit Margin
|
25%
|52-week high
|$98.45
|52-week low
|$65.67
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $112.43
Micron Technology Stock Forecast: Resistance in low $90s
Micron stock has featured both a higher low and higher high on the weekly chart in the past year. The range high at $98.45 on January 5 was higher than its counterpart in April 2021 and also above the previous all-time high of $97.50 all the way back in July 2000. The range low in October 2021 gives us the bottom support at $65.57.
If earnings and guidance strongly beat estimates, MU shares will first have to overcome the 9-week moving average at $82.66 and then the 20-week moving avearge at $85.06. Once that is done, if it is done, then the supply zone between $90.10 and $94.07 comes into view. This area should provide strong resistance to any major upward move and will most likely halt any meme stock-style rally from getting out of hand.
MU 1-week chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1000 amid hopes for ceasefire
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1000 amid hopes for progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The US dollar meets fresh supply amid a risk-on market profile. The renewed upside in Treasury yields fails to inspire USD bulls. US Consumer Confidence data, Ukraine updates eyed.
GBP/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.3100
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3100, as bears take a breather amid a cautiously optimistic market and the renewed US dollar demand. BOE Governor Bailey said Monday that the situation is very volatile when asked about a May rate hike. Ukraine updates, US data eyed.
Gold targets $1,903 and $1,891 as bond rout extends
Gold price extends declines, as the US Treasury yields keep rallying amidst the bond rout. Hopes for diplomacy in the Ukraine crisis fail to deter USD bulls, as focus shifts to NFP.
LUNA price hits new all-time high as Terra’s Co-Founder Do Kwon vows to implement “Bitcoin Standard”
LUNA price has hit a new all-time high as co-founder of Terraform Labs Do Kwon implements the “Bitcoin Standard.” Kwon recently announced that Terra would maintain Bitcoin reserves and purchase up to $3 billion in BTC.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: How much inflation can Americans tolerate? Premium
American consumers are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the economy as ever-rising inflation erodes family income.