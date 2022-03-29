Micron Technology announces its fiscal Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday, March 29.

Micron stock rose 2.3% to $79.86 on Monday.

MU shares trade currently at 11 times earnings.

Micron Technology stock (MU) rose a solid 2.3% on Monday in anticipation of the memory chip producer's earnings call after the close on Tuesday. MU shares are closing in on $80 in Tuesday's premarket as well, helped by a rally in index futures. Nasdaq futures are up 0.26% at the time of writing, and both the S&P 500 and Dow futures are slightly ahead of that, which makes for an optimistic morning.

Micron Technology Stock News: MU looks ready to pounce

Wall Street is expecting Micron executives to unveil fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 on revenue of $7.53 billion following Tuesday's session. This would amount to 102% growth in YoY EPS and 21% growth in YoY revenue. 21% is a bit of a slower pace than investors have gotten used to. The previous four quarters have each seen revenue growth between 30% and 40%.

All hints and public statements by management over the previous three months have indicated that Micron is experiencing the same heavy demand as other semiconductor firms though it is focused on the memory end of the industry. The data center, automotive, PC, and smartphone segments all appear to be humming along, and in the past 90 days, all seven analyst revisions for the upcoming quarter's results have been upgrades.

Micron should be quite ready for a pop. Despite growing revenue and earnings at a robust pace in the past few quarters, the Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11. This is slightly above Intel (INTC) at 9x but far below Qualcomm (QCOM) at 17x, Broadcom (AVGO) at 21x, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at 43x, and Nvidia (NVDA) at 63x. Of course, Micron's chips are not the most advanced compared with the competition, but still MU stock sure seems underpriced. Analyst consensus puts the price target for Micron stuck above $112.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects management to raise fiscal Q3 guidance to $2.27 in adjusted EPS. "We see the February quarter (F2Q) being driven by strength across the board, including in data center, mobile, PC, and auto, as well as better than expected bit shipment and pricing trends for both DRAM and NAND," Mosesmann said.

Lastly, the market will be listening for news on the supply constraint front as the global semiconductor crunch has yet to abate. Observers will also respond to discussion of global PC demand as growth from work-from-home jobs is less certain as many countries begin to end Covid-19 restrictions in 2022.

MU key statistics

Market Cap $87 billion Price/Earnings 11 Price/Sales 3 Price/Book 2 Enterprise Value $84 billion Operating Margin 29% Profit Margin 25% 52-week high $98.45 52-week low $65.67 Short Interest 2% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $112.43

Micron Technology Stock Forecast: Resistance in low $90s

Micron stock has featured both a higher low and higher high on the weekly chart in the past year. The range high at $98.45 on January 5 was higher than its counterpart in April 2021 and also above the previous all-time high of $97.50 all the way back in July 2000. The range low in October 2021 gives us the bottom support at $65.57.

If earnings and guidance strongly beat estimates, MU shares will first have to overcome the 9-week moving average at $82.66 and then the 20-week moving avearge at $85.06. Once that is done, if it is done, then the supply zone between $90.10 and $94.07 comes into view. This area should provide strong resistance to any major upward move and will most likely halt any meme stock-style rally from getting out of hand.