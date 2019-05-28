Deutsche Bank analysts point out that today’s data in Europe includes consumer confidence readings for Germany, France and the Euro Area, as well as the April M3 money supply reading for the Euro Area.

Key Quotes

“In the US we'll get the May consumer confidence print along with the May Dallas Fed manufacturing survey, FHFA house price index for March, S&P CoreLogic house price index for May and house price purchase index for Q1. The ECB's Villeroy will also speak in the morning. Meanwhile, EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss potential successors for the top roles at the European Commission, ECB and European Council.”

“Wednesday: Overnight we're due to hear from the BoJ's Kuroda. Datawise the notable releases include the preliminary May CPI and final Q1 GDP revisions in France, May unemployment data in Germany and the May Richmond Fed manufacturing index in the US. The ECB's Rehn, Mersch and Guindos are also due to speak.”

“Thursday: The data highlight will likely be the second reading of Q1 GDP in the US. We'll also get claims, the April advance goods trade balance and April pending home sales in the US while in Europe the preliminary May CPI reading in Spain is due. Away from that the Fed's Clarida is due to speak in the evening, while US Vice-President Pence travels to Canada to discuss the accelerating of the ratification of the new North America trade agreement.”

“Friday: A busy day for data with the May official PMIs in China, April PCE report in the US and preliminary May CPI readings in Italy and Germany the highlights. We will also get Japan's preliminary industrial production, and May consumer confidence and April consumer credit and mortgage approvals in the UK. In the US, we are due to get April personal income and spending data along with May MNI Chicago PMI and final May University of Michigan survey results. Away from the data, the ECB's Visco speaks at a Bank of Italy annual gathering.”