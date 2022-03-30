Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stock Forecast: Solid guidance on growth keeps market satisfied

- Lululemon Athletica reported mixed earnings late Tuesday.
- LULU stock has risen 7.5% to just under $370 in Wednesday premarket.
- 49% of revenue in quarter came from direct-to-consumer marketing.
Lululemon Athletica stock (LULU) rose 7.5% in Wednesday's premarket on the back of an earnings report that missed slightly on revenue but outperformed on net income. The athleisure brand posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 a share on revenue of $2.13 billion. The revenue figure missed by a smidge, but the market ignored it and focused instead on management's upbeat guidance and plans to open new stores.
Lululemon Athletica Stock News: More stores, more growth
Lululemon is one athletic brand that did not throw in the towel during the pandemic. Sales kept pace throughout these past two years and now double-digit growth rates have pushed it to become a $44 billion brand. Once untouchable powerhouses like Nike are now equal competitors.
Net income grew by 32% in the fiscal fourth quarter, which lasts from November through January, and revenue rose 23% YoY. 49%, so nearly half, of all sales came from the brand's strategic direct-to-consumer marketing. Management opened 53 new stores in 2021, which helped it attain that growth, and now has some 574 retail locations in operation.
It is not stopping however. The goal for this year is to open at least 70 more. Management is forecasting full 2022 earnings per share of $9.25 on revenue of $7.55 billion. This would mean sales growing by 21% at the midpoint. Investors are also thrilled that last year's $800+ million share buyback strategy is being reupped to $1 billion this year.
“Lululemon continues to benefit from several consumer trends that uniquely position us in the marketplace,” CEO Calvin McDonald said. “Athletic apparel continues to outpace growth in overall apparel. Second, the growing significance of versatility both while guests are engaging in their fitness routines and in their everyday lives. Third, the importance of both physical retail and the convenience of digital engagement.”
Lululemon Athletica Stock Forecast: Key resistance ahead between $376 and $384
LULU stock has already powered above the range high from February 2 at $353. If shares open where they trade in the premarket above $369, then that would put Lululemon stock above the 100-day moving average for the first time since December 9. That is quite the symbol of a turnaround.
Next up LULU stock needs to surmount the supply zone between $376 and $384. This is support turned resistance from last autumn. The 200-day moving average coincides with the top of that range and my help it to deny a further upward move in subsequent sessions. If LULU does make through this impossible thicket, then the range high from late December at $406 offer the next trophy. Support sits at the 50-day moving average near $317.
LULU 1-day chart
