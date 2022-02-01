Lucid Group Stock Price and Forecast: Will Lucid hit $40 after strong bounce?

Lucid Group stock finally rallies to the tune of 8% on Monday.

Risk-on makes a tentative return, which sees the NASDAQ outperform other indices.

LCID shares also benefit from the Tesla upgrade by Credit Suisse.

Lucid Group (LCID) made a welcome return to the green yesterday as the stock rallied an impressive 8.3% to close at $29.39. Regular readers will know we have been bearish on this name for some time now, calling for the break of $30 when Lucid was trading at $40 and above. The hawkish tilt by the Fed made this call seem the obvious one, and the carnage that has been wreaked across the high-growth tech and EV space made it especially difficult for Lucid shares to hold up. Unfortunately, we see no light at the end of this tunnel just yet. We may get a period of consolidation here, but the Fed is not for changing. Fund managers have already reduced their allocations to high growth tech and EV names, so it will be next quarter before they reassess. Recent commentary from Tesla around supply will not have helped.

Lucid Group Stock News

The NASDAQ staged a strong recovery on Friday and Monday, and it is this which set the stage for the recovery in the EV space.

That and a few notable upgrades. Tesla caught some favoritism from Credit Suisse, while Rivian saw Morgan Stanley ride to the rescue and slap a very bullish $147 price tag on the stock. To be fair, this note was a reiteration of Morgan Stanley's view from December, but still caught attention given where the shares have since fallen to. This helped see a few short-term traders jump back in, and longer-term shorts also closed some positions ahead of the end of the month end. However, delivery data from Chinese names Xpeng (XPEV), NIO and LiAuto (LI) will likely see the recovery slow as all deliveries declined in January versus a month earlier.

Lucid Group Stock Forecast

$35.60 was the key level, and once this broke it opened the floodgates for some accelerated declines. The volume gap identified on the chart contributed to this as there was a lack of price discovery. The 200-day moving average did not stop the losses as this also sat in the volume gap zone.

It was not until $28 that volume increased, and this is where the sell-off began to slow. A perfect example of the power of volume and how volume gaps create price accelerations due to a lack of price discovery. Now we can see the heavy volume profile bars at current levels, meaning that while more losses cannot be ruled out, the speed should at least be more measured.

$23.94 remains the point of control or price with the highest amount of volume. If Lucid can get above $30, that volume gap still exists, and resistance remains at $35.60. The 200-day moving average at $29 is not as significant. The trend is well-established, and only a break of $35.60 turns this. As mentioned above, stabilization is more possible now.

Lucid (LCID) chart, daily