Japan’s Katayama says stimulus has grown “sizable,” but declines to give figure

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that the government’s upcoming economic stimulus package has become “sizable,” but declined to disclose its exact scale.

Nonetheless, Katayama stated that that the government is not yet ready to commit publicly to a figure, most likely due to continuing talks over financing, budgetary discipline, and political sensitivities surrounding Japan's already strained public finances.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.02% on the day at 155.25.