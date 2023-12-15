Japanese Yen continues losing traction against USD, bullish potential seems intact

- The Japanese Yen undermines the prevalent risk-on environment and a modest USD recovery.
- Thursday’s upbeat US macro data cast doubts over a March Fed rate cut and benefits the buck.
- The Fed’s dovish pivot and hawkish BoJ expectations cap any meaningful gains for USD/JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) during the Asian session on Friday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to build on the overnight bounce from sub-141.00 levels, or its lowest level since July 31. The risk-on rally across the global equity markets remains uninterrupted in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish pivot and hopes for additional stimulus from China. This, in turn, is seen denting demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Furthermore, a private survey showed that Japan's factory activity shrank for a seventh straight month and undermined the JPY. The USD, on the other hand, recovers further from over a four-month low and remains supported by the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday.
That said, geopolitics remains the biggest risk for the markets, which, along with China's economic woes and speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may exit its negative rate policy early next year, should limit losses for the JPY. Meanwhile, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 60% chance that the Fed will begin to cut rates at its March meeting and the odds of a May rate cut stand at 90%. This led to the recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Traders now look to the flash US PMI prints for some impetus, though the focus will remain on the BoJ policy meeting next week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen snaps a three-day winning streak against the US Dollar
- The US Census Bureau reported on Thursday that Retail Sales rose 0.3% in November as compared to a 0.1% fall expected, underscoring resilient consumer spending despite higher borrowing costs.
- Moreover, Core Retail Sales, which excludes automobiles, also surpassed consensus estimates for a 0.1% decline and increased by 0.2% last month, while Retail Sales Control Group increased 0.4%.
- A separate report showed that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 202K during the week ended December 9, registering the lowest level since mid-October, and providing evidence of a still strong labor market.
- The upbeat US macro data cast doubts on expectations for an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, as early as March 2024, forcing traders to take some profits off their US Dollar bearish bets.
- The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing PMI shrank for the seventh straight month and dropped from 48.3 previous to 47.7 in December, marking the fastest deterioration in 10 months.
- The au Jibun Bank flash Services PMI recorded the fastest gain in three months and expanded to 52.0 in December from 50.8 previous, while the composite PMI expanded slightly to 50.4 from 49.6.
- Meanwhile, the prevalent risk-on environment is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen, though expectations for a shift in the Bank of Japan's policy stance should help limit further losses.
- The benchmark 10-year US government bond yield remains below 4% or its lowest level since August, and the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year Treasury note languishes near its weakest level since July.
- The resultant narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential, along with the divergent Fed-BoJ policy expectations, might continue to act as a tailwind for the JPY and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains vulnerable, the key 200-day SMA support breakdown in play
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is still holding in the oversold territory and prompts some short-covering on the last day of the week. That said, the overnight sustained break and acceptance below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) favours bearish traders. Hence, any subsequent move back above the said support breakpoint, turned resistance, currently around mid-142.00s, might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 142.75-142.80 region. This, in turn, should cap the USD/JPY pair near the 143.00 round figure. That said, a sustained strength beyond the latter could allow spot prices to reclaim the 144.00 mark.
On the flip side, the 142.00 round figure now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 141.40-141.35 region. Some follow-through selling might expose the multi-month low, around the 140.95 area touched on Thursday, below which the USD/JPY pair is likely to accelerate the downfall further towards the 140.00 psychological mark.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.21%
|0.00%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|-0.07%
|0.07%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.20%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.05%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.13%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.01%
|0.11%
|-0.03%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
