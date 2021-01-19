Janet Yellen: US must make investments to enable it to compete with China

Janet L. Yellen, President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s nominee to be Treasury secretary, says the US must make investments to enable it to compete with China.
Says regards China as the most important strategic competitor to the US.
Says China is 'guilty of horrendous human rights abuses'.
Says the US must make investments to enable it to compete with China.
The Biden administration is prepared to take on China’s “abusive” trade and economic practices, she said.
“China is undercutting American companies by dumping products, erecting trade barriers and giving illegal subsidies to corporations”
Meanwhile, markets were focussed on her views on the US dollar.
While not specifically endorsing the “strong dollar” policy established in the 1990s, she said the US “does not seek a weaker currency to gain a competitive advantage”.
DXY W-formation
On the 4-hour time frame, the DXY has made a significant correction to the point of the W-formation's neckline where the price would be expected to be supported.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 as Yellen testifies
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood as Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testifies. She is calling on Congress to act big.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area
Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.
Ethereum explodes targeting record highs at $2,000, crypto bull cycle on track
Ethereum seems to have stolen Bitcoin’s spotlight, leading the cryptocurrency price action. The pioneer altcoin is up 13% in 24 hours after hitting above the former January peak at $1,350. For now, all eyes are glued on Ethereum’s ability to hit new all-time highs.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.