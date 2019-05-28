Italy’s Deputy PM Salvini: EU could slap EUR 3 billion fine on Italy for excessive debt

In an interview with RTL radio, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said, “I will use all my energies to fight outdated EU fiscal rules”.

He further added: “Let’s see if we get this letter where they give us a fine for debt accumulated over the past and tell us to pay 3 billion euros.”

Reuters quoted two Eurozone officials on Monday, saying that Brussels was likely to start disciplinary steps against Italy on June 5 over its public finances. A warning letter from the Commission is expected to be sent to Rome this week.