Gold prices fell in India on Thursday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,052 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 168 compared with the INR 62,220 it cost on Wednesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 61,986 per 10 gms from INR 62,141 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 71,730 per kg from INR 71,502 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,280
|Mumbai
|64,095
|New Delhi
|64,165
|Chennai
|64,240
|Kolkata
|64,295
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price ekes out small intraday gains amid a softer USD
- The US Dollar bulls remain on the defensive, which, along with geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East, lend some support to the safe-haven Comex Gold price.
- Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted two US-owned commercial ships sailing close to the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday in the face of multiple rounds of US military airstrikes.
- This comes after the US military carried out pre-emptive strikes against the Houthis to stave off what it said was an imminent attack on shipping lanes in the important Red Sea trade route.
- The S&P Global flash US Composite PMI Output Index increased to 52.3 this month, or the highest since June, suggesting that the economy kicked off 2024 on a stronger note.
- The flash US Manufacturing PMI rebounded from 47.9 to a 15-month high of 50.3 in January, while the gauge for the services sector climbed to 52.9, or the highest reading since last June.
- The data further pointed to a still-resilient US economy and forced investors to further pare their bets for a more aggressive monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve in 2024.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond hovers near the monthly peak, which should act as a tailwind for the Greenback and cap gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The Advance US Q4 GDP print is due this Thursday and is expected to show that growth in the world's largest economy slowed to a 2% annualized pace from 4.9% in the previous quarter.
- Thursday's US economic docket also features the release of Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which might influence the Greenback and the XAU/USD.
- Apart from this, the outcome of the highly-anticipated European Central Bank meeting might infuse volatility in the markets and produce short-term trading opportunities.
- The market focus, meanwhile, will remain glued to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – on Friday.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
