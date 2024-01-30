Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,514 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 163 compared with the INR 62,351 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,553 per 10 gms from INR 62,367 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 72,504 per kg from INR 72,377 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,760
|Mumbai
|64,400
|New Delhi
|64,705
|Chennai
|64,740
|Kolkata
|64,730
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price stays hopeful amid rising tensions in the Middle East
- The ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, along with the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, lifted the Comex Gold price higher for the second straight day.
- The US Treasury lowered its forecast for federal borrowing to $760 billion from a prior estimate of $816 billion and dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond closer to 4.0%.
- Reports suggest that President Joe Biden will authorize US military action in response to the drone attack by pro-Iranian militias near the Jordan-Syria border that killed three American soldiers.
- A direct US confrontation with Iran will adversely impact global Crude Oil supplies, which could eventually trigger a possible inflation shock for the world economy and hinder global growth.
- Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the critical FOMC monetary policy meeting starting this Tuesday.
- The Fed decision on Wednesday and the accompanying policy statement will be scrutinized for cues about the timing of the first rate cut, which will influence the non-yielding yellow metal.
- In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and JOLTS Job Openings data from the US might produce short-term trading opportunities.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0800 after German GDP
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0800 in early Europe on Tuesday, reversing from near 1.0850. The data from Germany showed that the economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in Q4, as expected. Focus shifts to Eurozone growth figures.
GBP/USD eases to near 1.2700, focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is easing toward the 1.2700 mark in European trading on Tuesday. A cautious mood and a renewed US Dollar demand are pressurizing the pair. Investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of key US jobs and sentiment data.
Gold price scales higher as US bond yields extend fall and Middle East tensions continue to rise
Gold price (XAU/USD) gains some positive traction for the second straight day on Tuesday and steadily climbs back closer to the $2,040-2,042 supply zone during the first half of the European session.
Bitcoin eyes comeback to $45,000 as buying power returns to exchanges
Bitcoin supply on exchanges has been on a consistent decline since the ETF approvals, driving an increase in stablecoin supply. Higher stablecoin supply signals an increase in buying power, supporting the thesis that the bull cycle still has legs.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to edge lower in December extending downtrend
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday by the BLS. The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in December, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.