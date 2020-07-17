- Worsening US-China relations, surging COVID-19 cases assisted gold to regain traction on Friday.
- Optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine underpinned the risk sentiment and might cap further gains.
Gold edged higher through the early European session and steadily climbed back to the $1800 mark, recovering a part of the previous day's losses.
Concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and worsening US-China relations underpinned the precious metal's perceived safe-haven demand. This coupled with a subdued US dollar price action extended some additional support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine helped revive investors' appetite for riskier assets. The risk-on flow was reinforced by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which might keep a lid on any strong gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, any subsequent strength is more likely to confront a stiff resistance near the $1810 supply zone. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for a further near-term appreciating move for the commodity.
Friday's US economic docket features the release of housing market data and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which along with the market risk sentiment might produce some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1800.38
|Today Daily Change
|3.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1797.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1782.52
|Daily SMA50
|1746.11
|Daily SMA100
|1694.6
|Daily SMA200
|1607
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1813.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1795.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1802.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1806.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1790.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1783.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1808.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1827.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.