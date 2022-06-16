- Gold Price edged lower on Thursday and was pressured by more hawkish major central banks.
- But recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and limited losses for the safe-haven metal.
- Intraday USD selling revived demand for the XAUUSD, though the uptick lacked follow-through.
Gold Price struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish recovery move from a one-month low and came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday. The XAUUSD remained depressed heading into the North American session, albeit managing to recover a major part of its intraday losses, and was last seen trading around the $1,830 region.
Gold Price weighed down by hawkish Central Banks
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 75 bps - the biggest hike since 1994 - and also indicated a faster policy tightening path to bring price pressures under control. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank will deliver another big hike in July. Moreover, the so-called dot plot showed that the median year-end projection for the federal funds rate moved up to 3.4% from 1.9% in the March estimate and 3.8% in 2023.
Also read: After Powell’s decision, the outlook for gold remains bearish
Adding to this, the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with a 50 bps rate hike this Thursday and also left the door open for further rate hikes to counter rising inflationary pressures. Separately, the Bank of England also decided to hike interest rates for the fifth consecutive time and said that it remains ready to act "forcefully" to curb soaring inflation. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Gold bar
Risk-off mood offered support
The global risk sentiment took a hit amid doubts that major central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth. Powell also projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come amid concerns about the global supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The worsening global economic outlook tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets, which was evident from a sea of red across the equity markets. This, in turn, extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal.
Modest USD-selling helped limit losses
The US dollar struggled to preserve/capitalize on its intraday gains and witnessed some selling in reaction to disappointing US macro releases. The US Department of Labor reported that 229K individuals filed for unemployment insurance for the first time in the week ending June 11 and the previous week's reading was revised higher to 232K. Adding to this, data published by the US Department of Commerce revealed that Housing Starts in the US declined by 14.4% and Building Permits fell by 7% in May.
Furthermore, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey's diffusion index for current general activity declined to -3.3 in June from 2.5 in May. The data added to worries about softening US economic growth and weighed on the buck, which, in turn, helped the dollar-denominated commodity to attract some buying at lower levels. That said, the intraday uptick lacked bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Gold Price technical outlook
Gold Price on Wednesday faced rejection near a technically significant 200-day SMA. The said barrier is currently pegged near the $1,842 region and should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. Sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and lift the XAUUSD towards the $1,870 supply zone. Some follow-through buying above the monthly peak, around the $1,879 region, would shift the bias in favour of bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the $1,900 round figure.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the $1,815 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,805 area, or a one-month trough touched on Tuesday. Failure to defend the said support levels, leading to a subsequent break below the $1,800 mark, would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the YTD low, around the $1,780 region.
Bias remains bearish in the short term
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum in the American session on Thursday and climbed above 1.0450. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index fell into negative territory near 104.50, reflecting renewed dollar weakness.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2200 after US data
GBP/USD has continued to push higher and climbed to a fresh three-day high above 1.2200 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The Bank of England's (BOE) hawkish tone and the renewed dollar weakness after mixed data fuel the pair's upside.
Gold recovers to $1,830 as US yields retreat
Gold has staged a rebound and climbed to $1,830 after having tested $1,820 earlier in the day. Following the latest macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield retraced a portion of its daily rally, allowing XAU/USD to edge higher.
Ethereum price bottom is near, says analyst who predicted the 2018 bear market
The cryptocurrency analyst known for accurately predicting crypto bear markets believes Ethereum is close to printing cycle lows. Analysts believe Ethereum price could continue to plummet lower.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!