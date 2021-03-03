Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725-20 region

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to stabilise between the $1653-$1707 zone –" Commerzbank
Gold (XAU/USD) has sold off to the 55-month moving average at $1707, between here and the $1653 uptrend, the yellow metal should stabilise, in the view of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
“Gold has sold off to the 55-month ma at $1707 and currently we cannot rule out further slippage towards the $1653 2019-2021 uptrend. If seen, we would expect this to hold the downside.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725-20 region
Gold maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1721 region in the last hour.
The XAU/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and erased the previous day's modest recovery gains from the lowest level in over eight months. The safe-haven precious metal was weighed down by the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets, bolstered by the optimism about a strong global economic recovery. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Rising real yields raise the prospect of a serious XAU/USD fall –" Credit Suisse
According to strategists at Credit Suisse, rising real yields should put further pressure on gold. XAU/USD has already seen an important break of support at $1765 to mark a top and a more serious fall.
“Gold has finally bowed to rising yields and the strengthening USD and key support at $1761 has been finally removed for the completion of a top. Although the 38.2% retracement of the 2018/2020 bull trend at $1726 is essentially holding for now we look for a clear break in due course for a fall to $1670 next, then $1620/15.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1712.44
|Today Daily Change
|-20.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|1733.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1795.4
|Daily SMA50
|1839.57
|Daily SMA100
|1854.61
|Daily SMA200
|1860.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1738.56
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1719.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1714.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1695.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1745.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1757.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2050 as dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls missed with 117K. The ISM Services PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD edges higher as Sunak presents UK budget
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.40, paring previous losses as UK Chancellor Sunak presents a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy. US yields and data are eyed.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.