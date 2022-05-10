- Gold spot drops in the day and is losing 0.89%.
- An upbeat market mood weighed on the non-yielding metal, despite that US Treasury yields finished the session with losses.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): A daily close below the 200-DMA would send Gold Price tumbling towards $1800.
Gold spot (XAU/USD) continues tumbling in the day and briefly pierced the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $1835.31 a troy ounce, amidst an upbeat market mood as illustrated by US equities recording gains between 0.20% and 1.30%. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1837.94.
The Fed tightening risks that could spur a recession, China’s Covid-19 zero-tolerance restrictions, which halted factory production, triggered a slowing in exports, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, are sentiment factors that, even though traders ignored in the session, they need to be aware of them.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, is rallying 0.68%, up at 103.911 as the New York session winds down. The US 10-year Treasury yield approaches the 3% threshold, recovering some ground after reaching a daily low at 2.942%.
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
In what appears to be a technical move, XAU/USD moved from around $1850 a troy ounce, below the S1 daily pivot point at $1841.73, and pierced the 200-DMA briefly as the New York session finished. It is worth noting that a daily close below the previously mentioned 200-DMA would exacerbate a fall toward $1800.
If that scenario plays out, the XAU/USD first support would be a four-year-old upslope trendline near the $1815-25 region. Once cleared, the XAU/USD’s bears’ next target would be $1800, followed by the YTD low at $1780.18.
Key Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1837.94
|Today Daily Change
|-14.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|1854.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1917.48
|Daily SMA50
|1934.65
|Daily SMA100
|1882.27
|Daily SMA200
|1835.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1885.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1851.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1909.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.44
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1864.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1872.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1842.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1829.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1808.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1876.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1897.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1910.1
