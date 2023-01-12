- Gold price catches fresh bids on Thursday and climbs back closer to a multi-month peak.
- Bets for less aggressive Federal Reserve continues to lend some support to the XAU/USD.
- Sliding US Treasury bond yields weighs on the US Dollar and provides an additional boost.
- The market focus remains glued to the consumer inflation figures from the United States.
Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Thursday and steadily climbs back closer to an eight-month high touched the previous day.
Smaller rate hikes by Federal Reserve benefit Gold price
Currently placed around the $1,885 area, the Gold price seems poised to appreciate further amid hopes for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance and pause the current rate-hiking cycle amid initial signs of easing inflationary pressures. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States (US), due later during the early North American session.
Sliding Treasury bond yields, weaker US Dollar boost Gold price
In the meantime, rising bets for smaller Fed rate hikes going forward keep the US Treasury bond yields depressed and continues to lend some support to the non-yielding Gold price. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note languishes near a multi-week low and weighs on the US Dollar (USD). This is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar-denominated XAU/USD and supports prospects for additional gains. Traders, however, might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key data risk.
Focus remains on consumer inflation figures from the United States
The crucial US CPI report will influence the Fed's near-term policy outlook. Officials, meanwhile, had indicated that they remain committed to combat high inflation and that rates could remain elevated for longer, or until there is clear evidence that consumer prices are falling. Hence, a stronger US CPI print will lift bets for a more hawkish Fed and push the buck higher. Conversely, a softer reading should pave the way for additional USD losses. Nevertheless, the data will provide a fresh directional impetus to Gold price.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the stage seems all set for a move towards reclaiming the $1,900 round-figure mark for the first time since May 2022. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and open the doors for a further near-term appreciating move. On the flip side, any meaningful corrective slide now seems to find decent support near the $1,865-$1,860 strong resistance breakpoint. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price to the $1,835-$1,833 horizontal support.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1884.45
|Today Daily Change
|7.93
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1876.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1823.72
|Daily SMA50
|1782.87
|Daily SMA100
|1730.86
|Daily SMA200
|1777.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1886.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1867.13
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1823.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1879.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1866.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1857.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1847.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1886.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1896.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1905.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
