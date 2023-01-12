Gold price catches fresh bids on Thursday and climbs back closer to a multi-month peak.

Bets for less aggressive Federal Reserve continues to lend some support to the XAU/USD.

Sliding US Treasury bond yields weighs on the US Dollar and provides an additional boost.

The market focus remains glued to the consumer inflation figures from the United States.

Gold price attracts some dip-buying on Thursday and steadily climbs back closer to an eight-month high touched the previous day.

Smaller rate hikes by Federal Reserve benefit Gold price

Currently placed around the $1,885 area, the Gold price seems poised to appreciate further amid hopes for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance and pause the current rate-hiking cycle amid initial signs of easing inflationary pressures. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States (US), due later during the early North American session.

Sliding Treasury bond yields, weaker US Dollar boost Gold price

In the meantime, rising bets for smaller Fed rate hikes going forward keep the US Treasury bond yields depressed and continues to lend some support to the non-yielding Gold price. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note languishes near a multi-week low and weighs on the US Dollar (USD). This is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar-denominated XAU/USD and supports prospects for additional gains. Traders, however, might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key data risk.

Focus remains on consumer inflation figures from the United States

The crucial US CPI report will influence the Fed's near-term policy outlook. Officials, meanwhile, had indicated that they remain committed to combat high inflation and that rates could remain elevated for longer, or until there is clear evidence that consumer prices are falling. Hence, a stronger US CPI print will lift bets for a more hawkish Fed and push the buck higher. Conversely, a softer reading should pave the way for additional USD losses. Nevertheless, the data will provide a fresh directional impetus to Gold price.

Gold price technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the stage seems all set for a move towards reclaiming the $1,900 round-figure mark for the first time since May 2022. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and open the doors for a further near-term appreciating move. On the flip side, any meaningful corrective slide now seems to find decent support near the $1,865-$1,860 strong resistance breakpoint. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price to the $1,835-$1,833 horizontal support.

Key levels to watch