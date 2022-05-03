- On Tuesday, gold rose some 0.26%, though it remains below the 100-DMA.
- The yellow-metal gains were capped by falling crude oil prices and choppy trading ahead of the FOMC meeting.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Given that gold bears achieved a daily close below the 100-DMA, a move towards the 200-DMA is on the cards.
Gold spot (XAU/USD) slid below the 100-day moving average (DMA) at $1881.38 and recorded a daily close nearby on Monday, ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, widely expected to hike rates by 50-bps, amid a scenario of high global inflation, courtesy of the Ukraine-Russia war, alongside an ongoing Covid-19 crisis in China, which threatens to disrupt the supply chain. At $1868.09, the yellow metal records minimal gains of 0.01%.
Sentiment in the financial markets is positive, as shown by gains in US equities amidst a choppy trading session ahead of the FOMC’s meeting. Asian futures are set to open higher while crude oil prices fell, a lid on precious metals gains.
The US Dollar Index fell for the second time in the last four days but clings to the 103 mark, at 103.455, registering a loss of 0.14%. Additionally, US Treasury yields dropped, led by the 10-year benchmark note, which sat at 2.979%, and fell two basis points, undermining the greenback.
On Tuesday, the Fed’s May meeting began. Furthermore, the US economic docket featured US Factory Orders for March, which grew by 2.2% m/m, beating the 1.1% foreseen. In the meantime, US JOLTs Job Openings for March rose to 11.549M, worst than the 11M estimations, illustrating a tight US labor market.
Despite mixed US data, the Federal Reserve is expected to lift rates by 50-bps on Wednesday and could begin reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion. Still, money market futures have also priced in additional 50-bps increases in June, July, and September meetings, which means that the Federal Funds Rate would be lying at the 2.25-2.50% range around that time.
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
The XAU/USD’s daily chart depicts the yellow metal as neutral biased. Furthermore, XAU/USD bears achieved a daily close below the 100-day moving average (DMA), lying at $1881.38, paving the way for XAU/USD’s further losses.
On the downside, gold’s first support would be the 200-DMA at $1835.08. A break below would expose an upslope trendline around $1810-15, followed by a renewed test of $1800.
Upwards, XAU/USD’s first resistance would be the 100-DMA at $1881.38. A breach of the latter would expose $1890, followed by $1900, and then April’s 29 daily high at $1919.77.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1868.04
|Today Daily Change
|5.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1863.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1932.31
|Daily SMA50
|1937.41
|Daily SMA100
|1877.95
|Daily SMA200
|1834.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1900
|Previous Daily Low
|1854.63
|Previous Weekly High
|1934.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1871.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1845.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1827.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1799.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1890.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1917.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1935.86
