Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s weekly close above 200-DMA offers silver lining after the sell-off

- Gold sold-off 2% on Friday, loses $56 on the week.
- XAU/USD could see a quick pullback before the downside resumes.
- Daily RSI has pierced through the midline, into the bearish zone.
Gold (XAU/USD) recovered some ground into the weekly closing, although booked a 2% loss on Friday.
The sell-off knocked-off the metal to the weakest levels in three weeks at $1828.
Gold Price Chart: Daily
The price cut through all the key daily moving averages (DMA) on its downside break of the ascending triangle formation on the daily chart.
However, the XAU bulls recovered to $1848 levels, having recaptured the critical 200-DMA at $1839 as the week drew to an end. The spot lost as much as $70 on Friday while eroding $56 on a weekly basis.
The triangle breakdown validation prompted the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) to pierce the midline from above, entering into the bearish zone.
All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the downside, although a dead cat bounce towards the horizontal 50-DMA at $1869 cannot be ruled, as the price managed to close the week above the 200-DMA.
On the flip side, the sellers remain poised to test the $1800 level, below which the four-month lows of $1764 could be challenged.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1847.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1847.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1884.98
|Daily SMA50
|1868.93
|Daily SMA100
|1892.3
|Daily SMA200
|1839.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1917.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1828.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.27
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1862.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1883.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1811.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1722.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1900.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1953.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1990.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
Gold: Rebound appears capped near $1860 amid surging yields
Gold (XAU/USD) wilted 4% on Friday as Treasury yields surged on strengthening risk-on flows amid expectations of higher fiscal stimulus under Biden’s presidency. The metal lost $70 and touched three-week lows at $1828.62 before recovering to settle the week at $1848.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
DXY flirting with the 90.00 level and eyeing the 21DMA
The Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up about 50% of the index) and the market’s preferred gauge of USD sentiment, continues to flirt with the 90.00 level.