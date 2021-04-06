Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside

- Gold looks for acceptance above 200-SMA at $1736 on the 4H chart.
- The RSI stay well above the midline, allowing more gains.
- US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677.
The weakness in the US dollar and Treasury yields continues to lend support to the XAU bulls. However, the improved market mood on the economic optimism plays could likely play a spoilsport.
From a near-term technical perspective, gold is locked in range so far this Tuesday, as observed on the four-hour chart.
The 200-simple moving average (SMA) at $1736 is the level to beat for the XAU bulls while the recovery momentum remains alive so long as gold holds above the 100-SMA at $1724.
Although, the upside appears more compelling for the precious metal, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds firmer at 60.79. The technical indicator holding above the 50.00 level suggests a bullish outlook.
Recapturing the 200-SMA hurdle could expose the psychological $1750 level, above which the March 18 high at $1756 could be retested.
Gold Price Chart: Four-hour
To the downside, if the 100-SMA support gives way, the horizontal 50-SMA at $1719 could be back in play.
Further south, the upward-pointing 21-SMA at $1715 is likely to save the day for the XAU bulls.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1728.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.2
|Daily SMA50
|1768.58
|Daily SMA100
|1813.95
|Daily SMA200
|1859.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1728.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1721.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1739.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1746.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
