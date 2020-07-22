Gold Price Analysis: Quick retracement below $1861 cautions the XAU bulls – Confluence Detector

After a sprint to fresh nine-year highs of $1866.90, gold has eased below the critical resistance at $1861. The bulls appear exhausted after the recent run-up while the US dollar catches a minor bid amid a mixed market mood. Let’s see how it looks from the technical perspective.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the yellow metal is likely to find the immediate support at $1852 (pivot point one-day R1) on its corrective move lower.

A break below the latter will trigger a fresh drop to $1845, where the pivot point one-week R3 lies.

Further south, the price will face a bunch of hurdles around $1840/42 region before reaching the downside target at $1837, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.

On the flip side, the previous target at $1861 now appears to be the critical barrier for the bulls to takeout. That level is the confluence of the pivot point one-month R2 and pivot point one-day R2.

The next barrier is aligned at $1866.90, the nine-year high.

However, the bullish bias has somewhat weakened after the price failed to resist above the $1861 mark.

