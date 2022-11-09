CME Group’s flash data for gold futures markets noted open interest increased for the second session in a row on Tuesday, this time by nearly 11K contracts. Volume followed suit and resumed the uptrend, rising by almost 126K contracts, the largest single-day build since July 12.
Gold now targets $1,730
Prices of the ounce troy of gold surpassed (and closed above) the $1,700 mark on Tuesday. The daily advance was on the back of rising open interest and volume and leaves the door open to the continuation of the recovery in the very near term. That said, the next hurdle of note now comes at the October peak around $1,730 (October 4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops toward 1.0050 as US Dollar stabilizes
EURUSD remains on the back foot while eyeing 1.0050 in early European trading. The US Dollar stabilizes, awaiting clarity on the US midterm election results, with a potential Republican victory and a government gridlock. Speeches from Fed and ECB officials are next in focus.
GBPUSD holds steady near 1.1550 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD seesaws around the mid-1.1500s during the four-day uptrend as bulls and bears jostle amid early Wednesday. While the Cable pair’s previous gains could be linked to the broad US dollar weakness, the recent anxiety in the market is capping the upside.
Gold: Will it reclaim 100DMA ahead of US inflation? Premium
Gold price is turning lower in early Wednesday’s trading, pulling away from five-week highs of $1,717 reached on Tuesday. The bright metal takes a breather, as investors await clarity on the US Midterm Election outcome while the focus shifts towards Thursday’s critical CPI data from the United States.
Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX?
Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.
Can mid-terms start a bull market?
US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?