German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, gas is from now on in short supply in the country.

The current situation should not lull us into a wrong feeling of security.

We are now called on to reduce gas consumption, looking ahead at winter.

Wants to underscore that this situation was always a threat.

Political mistake in past not to build up renewable energy, needs to be rectified immediately.

Regardless whether we trigger price clause, consumers are going to be paying more.

All political measures must be taken to ensure we have enough gas, that burden shared fairly.

Triggering price increase clause would mean companies can immediately pass on price increases.

If gas doesn't come via Nord Stream 1 after maintenance, then further measures needed.

Nations going it alone cannot work in this situation.

Development of LNG terminals is coming along well.

Are some time away from not being able to ensure supply, but need to take precautions.