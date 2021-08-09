GBP/USD to struggle to break above 1.40 as dollar remains supported – ING

GBP/USD fails to benefit from the dollar’s pullback, as it struggles to extend its bounce from weekly lows. Economists at ING expect the cable to stay under the 1.40 level as the dollar enjoys bullish momentum.
See – EUR/GBP: Failure at 0.8471/65 to target the 0.8314/0.8239 zone – Commerzbank
Sterling stays supported on good economic sentiment
“The week ahead sees the release of the UK growth numbers for 2Q. Our economist expects to see a strong 5.0% QoQ read. Despite the high probability that the rebound in activity has paused in the summer months, the release should fuel expectations that the British economy will be back to pre-pandemic levels by year-end.”
“After the Bank of England likely sounded less alarmed than feared about the Delta variant spread as it inched closer to tapering and the UK government that has continued to ease travel rules, the underlying narrative for GBP appears to be by and large positive.”
“EUR/GBP could extend its downward trend after breaking below 0.8500, but cable may struggle to break above 1.4000 if the USD remains supported.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3900 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3900 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
XLM price might shed 12%, while Stellar CEO supports Wyden-Toomey-Lummis infrastructure deal
XLM price experienced a massive sell-off after multiple sell signals erupted on August 8. The initial downswing has sliced through a crucial support level, indicating a further descent. Investors can expect a reversal in the downtrend around $0.251.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.