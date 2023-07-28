GBP/USD stays defensive at three-week low near 1.2800 ahead of US PCE Inflation data

- GBP/USD treads water at multi-day low after falling the most since March.
- Pound Sterling slumped heavily after US data bolstered US Dollar, UK policymakers criticize BoE rate hike amid recession woes.
- Lack of major clues from UK requires Cable to rely upon US catalysts and print inaction amid cautious mood in Asia.
- US Core PCE Price Index for June eyed closely for clear directions due to its status as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
GBP/USD licks its wounds at the lowest level in two weeks, making rounds to 1.2790-2800 during Friday’s Asian session, amid the market’s consolidation ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge. It should be noted that the Cable pair dropped the most since early March the previous day after the US Dollar rallied on the upbeat data. Also weighing on the Pound Sterling price could be the concerns challenging the Bank of England (BoE) hawks.
On Thursday, Bloomberg came out with news suggesting the dislike among British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s advisers for the BoE’s rate hike considering the looming fears of an economic slowdown. The news signals the advisers’ fears of recession if the BoE fastens its rate hike trajectory.
On the other hand, the preliminary readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter (Q2) improved to 2.4% from 2.0% prior, versus 1.8% market forecast. On the same line, the US Durable Goods Orders also jumps 4.7% for June compared to 1.0% expected and 1.8% expected (revised). Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims declines to 221K for the week ended on July 21 versus 235K prior and analysts’ estimations of 228K. It should be observed that the US Pending Home Sales for June also improved to 0.3% MoM versus -0.5% expected and -2.5% prior (revised). However, the first estimations of the US Q2 Core Personal Consumption Expenditure eases to 3.8% QoQ from 4.9% prior and 4.0% market forecasts whereas GDP Price Index edges lower to 2.6% from 4.1% previous readings and 3.0% expected.
With this, US Dollar Index (DXY) posted the biggest daily jump since March 15 the previous day, not to forget mentioning a stellar rebound from the weekly low, as the US statistics recall the Fed hawks and bolstered the Treasury bond yields. It’s worth noting that the Wall Street benchmarks closed with nearly half a percent of daily losses whereas the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields marked the biggest daily jump in a month to refresh a three-week high near 4.02%, close to 4.0% by the press time.
It should be observed that the market sentiment remains mildly positive of late and prod the US Dollar bulls by the press time despite fears of fresh US-China tension due to the White House's readiness to stop the Hong Kong Leader from attending November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in San Francisco.
Moving on, GBP/USD may benefit from the US Dollar’s retreat but is less likely to regain upside momentum amid the fears about the UK economy and the BoE. That said, today’s Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for June, expected 4.2% YoY versus 4.6% prior, becomes crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beneath the two-month-old rising support line, now immediate resistance near 1.2820, directs the GBP/USD bears toward the 50-DMA support of around 1.2700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2882
|Daily SMA50
|1.269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2546
|Daily SMA200
|1.2278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2782
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2816
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3148
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.6700 on mixed Australian data
AUD/USD is back under 0.6700, having met fresh supply on the mixed Australian Retail Sales and Producer Price Index data, despite a minor pullback in the US Dollar in Friday's mid-Asian trading. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY holds steady below 139.50 ahead of BoJ decision
USD/JPY is holding steady below 139.50, stalling its rebound from weekly lows, as investors gather nerves ahead of the BoJ policy announcements. Speculations of a tweak in the BoJ's YCC policy lifted the JPY in the overnight trades.
Gold eyes first weekly loss in four near $1,950 as Fed inflation looms
Gold price steadies around the mid-$1,900s amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily slump in two months the previous day. The XAU/USD portrays the market’s consolidation ahead of the top-tier US data.
Cardano price could stay above $0.30 as long as investors maintain this sentiment
Cardano price has managed to prevent a catastrophic drawdown despite the recent decline in its market value. As the altcoin continues to rely on broader market cues for recovery, it might have to look toward its investors to ensure that until the price bounces back, ADA does not fall into the abyss of losses.
BoJ Preview – Will new inflation data finally force a policy change?
The Bank of Japan meets again on Friday this week to set the direction of monetary policy and provide its outlook for inflation. In June, as with many months before it, the BoJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1%.