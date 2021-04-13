GBP/USD remains below 1.3750 after UK GDP misses estimates with 0.4% in February

- UK GDP arrived at 0.4% MoM in Feb vs. 0.6% expected.
- GBP/USD remains unfazed by the downbeat UK GDP.
The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy expanded less-than-expected in February, arriving at 0.4% vs. 0.6% expectations and -2.9% previous.
Meanwhile, the Index of services (Jan) arrived at -1.9% 3M/3M vs. -2.4% prior.
The Cable keeps its recovery mode intact around 1.3735 on the UK growth numbers. The spot trades almost unchanged on the day.
About UK GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1900 as USD rises with yields, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900, as the US dollar rebounds in tandem with the Treasury yields amid rising inflation expectations. Europe's covid concerns continue to undermine the euro. German ZEW and US CPI awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3750 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3750, as the attention turns towards the critical UK macro releases. Although the major remains underpinned by the optimism around the UK re-opening, the rebound in the US dollar alongside yields weighs.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Bitcoin a “caged bull” with little resistance ahead as BTC still in price discovery mode
Bitcoin price continues to struggle to reach a record high above $60,000. However, BTC demand and on-chain data suggest a bullish outlook for the pioneer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone indicates Bitcoin is in price discovery, far from reaching the cycle top.
Weekly outlook: Inflation in the spotlight
Inflation and inflation expectations are likely to be in the spotlight in the coming week. We saw a decline in US inflation expectations this week and with that, a decline in bond yields that pressured the dollar.