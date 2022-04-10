GBP/USD rebounds sharply from 1.3000 on de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war

- GBP/USD has spiked from 1.3000 amid positive cues on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
- A bearish open gap by the DXY below 100.00 has underpinned the pound.
- UK’s Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production will remain the major events on Monday.
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some significant bids to nearly 1.3000 amid optimism over a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The comments from the Kremlin on Friday that Russia's special operation in Ukraine could be completed in foreseeable future given aims are being achieved and work is being carried out by the military and peace negotiators," as per Reuters have triggered a sense of optimism in the cable.
After Moscow ceases to be a member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, a sense of isolation in Russia is elevating fears of financial instability for a prolonged period in their region. 93 out of 175 members of the UN Human Rights Council favored the removal of Russia from the membership after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of war crimes in the largest part of Kyiv. This has also exerted pressure on those countries to remain hawkish towards Russia, which chose a neutral stance on the latter.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has displayed a bearish open on Monday amid positive market sentiment. The DXY has tumbled below the psychological figure of 100.00 and is likely to be gripped in volatility ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release on Tuesday. The street is estimating a print of 8.3% against the prior figure of 7.9%. This may elevate the expectation of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
While the UK’s docket will report Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production on Monday. The yearly Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production are likely to land at 1.4% and 2.5% respectively.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3039
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3122
|Daily SMA50
|1.3309
|Daily SMA100
|1.3364
|Daily SMA200
|1.3541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3083
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2982
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.287
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3173
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
