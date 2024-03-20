GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings near 1.2720 followed by the barrier at 14-day EMA

- GBP/USD pair could target immediate support around the 50.0% retracement level of 1.2706.
- MACD, the lagging indicator, suggests a tepid momentum for the pair.
- The key barrier could be found at the 14-day EMA of 1.2735 level and major resistance of 1.2750 level.
GBP/USD trims intraday losses and attempts to snap its losing streak on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair hovers near 1.2720 during the Asian trading hours. The market adopts cautious sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision later in the North American session.
The GBP/USD pair finds immediate support at the 50.0% retracement level of 1.2706, in conjunction with the psychological level of 1.2700. A break below this level could put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2661, followed by the major support of 1.2650 level.
The technical analysis of the GBP/USD pair shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above 50. This indicates a bullish momentum for the pair. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a lagging indicator, suggests a tepid momentum for the pair. the MACD line is situated above the centerline but shows divergence below the signal line.
On the upside, the GBP/USD pair could meet the key barrier at the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.2735 level followed by the major resistance of 1.2750 level. A break above the latter could exert upward support for the pair to explore the area around the psychological level at 1.2800.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2719
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.2686
|Daily SMA100
|1.2626
|Daily SMA200
|1.2594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2865
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2725
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
