GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye another battle with 50-DMA hurdle near mid-1.2100s

- GBP/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high, grinds near the previous daily top.
- 50-DMA caps Cable pair prices in the last three weeks.
- Looming bulls cross on MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-DMA favor buyers.
- One-month-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD sticks to mild gains around 1.2130, up 0.20% intraday, as bulls attack the 50-DMA resistance early Wednesday.
In doing so, the Cable pair extends its previous weekly rebound from the 200-DMA while making rounds to Tuesday’s high surrounding 1.2150.
It should be noted that the pair’s successful trading above 200-DMA joins the impending bull cross on the MACD to keep GBP/USD buyers hopeful.
That said, the 50-DMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from late January, respectively near 1.2160 and 1.2200, restrict short-term GBP/USD upside.
Following that, the last weekly top surrounding 1.2270 could probe the GBP/USD buyers before directing them to the multiple tops marked around 1.2445-50.
On the contrary, pullback moves may initially aim for the 1.2100 and 1.2050 support levels ahead of highlighting the 200-DMA level of 1.1935.
Should the GBP/USD bears dominate past 1.1935, January 2023 low near 1.1840 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s November 2022 to February 2023 upside, near 1.1645, will be in the spotlight.
To sum up, GBP/USD remains on the front foot but the pair’s further upside needs validation from the 50-DMA and aforementioned monthly resistance line.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2169
|Daily SMA50
|1.2164
|Daily SMA100
|1.1916
|Daily SMA200
|1.1937
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2148
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1986
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.185
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2336
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
