GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye another battle with 50-DMA hurdle near mid-1.2100s

  • GBP/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high, grinds near the previous daily top.
  • 50-DMA caps Cable pair prices in the last three weeks.
  • Looming bulls cross on MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-DMA favor buyers.
  • One-month-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters.

GBP/USD sticks to mild gains around 1.2130, up 0.20% intraday, as bulls attack the 50-DMA resistance early Wednesday.

In doing so, the Cable pair extends its previous weekly rebound from the 200-DMA while making rounds to Tuesday’s high surrounding 1.2150.

It should be noted that the pair’s successful trading above 200-DMA joins the impending bull cross on the MACD to keep GBP/USD buyers hopeful.

That said, the 50-DMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from late January, respectively near 1.2160 and 1.2200, restrict short-term GBP/USD upside.

Following that, the last weekly top surrounding 1.2270 could probe the GBP/USD buyers before directing them to the multiple tops marked around 1.2445-50.

On the contrary, pullback moves may initially aim for the 1.2100 and 1.2050 support levels ahead of highlighting the 200-DMA level of 1.1935.

Should the GBP/USD bears dominate past 1.1935, January 2023 low near 1.1840 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s November 2022 to February 2023 upside, near 1.1645, will be in the spotlight.

To sum up, GBP/USD remains on the front foot but the pair’s further upside needs validation from the 50-DMA and aforementioned monthly resistance line.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2134
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 1.2106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2169
Daily SMA50 1.2164
Daily SMA100 1.1916
Daily SMA200 1.1937
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2148
Previous Daily Low 1.1986
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1918
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.185
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2174
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2336

 

 

