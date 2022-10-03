- GBP/USD's confluence of resistance is playing into the nads of the bears at the start of the week.
- A break of the trendline support could be a key feature for the opening sessions.
The bears are emerging from a confluence of resistance on the long-term charts that is forcing the price out of last Wednesday's rally that petered out on Friday at around 1.1235. The following illustrates the prospects of a significant sell-off for the start of the week so long as the US dollar index can find support from a recovery in US yields.
DXY and 10-year yield analysis
The 10-year yield which has taken a bit of a knock could be on the verge of a move up following the correction that has already started to decelerate into a 38.2% Fibonacci area of the prior bullish hourly leg. If this were to pan-out in the first sessions of the week, then that would bode well for the US dollar and the bearish thesis for GBP/USD.
The DXY has formed a 15-min W-pattern and the price retested the neckline that subsequently acted as support, leading to the current bullish impulse that could find some legs into Frankfurt and beyond, solidifying the case for a blow-off to the downside in cable:
GBP/USD H1 chart
The price rose from Wednesday's lows of the week in three levels of rise across to Friday's high. This could lead to a sharp correction for the start of the week with a 1.0900 target on a break of 1.1020.
There is also a confluence of resistance on the weekly and daily charts as follows:
The confluence of the 78.6% and and 61.8% Fibonaccis are aligned at the same spot!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
