GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep 1.3280 on the radar

- GBP/USD picks up bids to fill the week-start gap.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of previous support line.
- Bearish MACD, descending RSI line joins sustained trading below key support to favor sellers.
- 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level lures bears.
GBP/USD struggles to full the 60 pips of the bearish gap around 1.3370 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
GBP/USD snapped a three-week uptrend by the end of Friday’s trading as the market’s risk-off mood favored the US dollar bulls.
Apart from the fundamentals that favor the GBP/USD bears, a clear downside break of an ascending trend line from December 08, 2021, around 1.3480 by the press time, also hints at the pair’s further declines.
That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December-January upside, near 1.3380, restricts the pair’s immediate recovery ahead of the 50% Fibo. level and the support-turned-resistance line, respectively around 1.3450 and 1.3480.
Even if the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.2480 hurdle, they need to provide a daily closing beyond the 100-DMA level surrounding 1.3500 to recall the buyers.
Meanwhile, the 1.3300 round figure may offer immediate support to the pair, a break of which will recall GBP/USD bears targeting the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3280.
In a case where GBP/USD remains bearish past 1.3280, the December 2021 low near 1.3160 will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3372
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.354
|Daily SMA50
|1.3521
|Daily SMA100
|1.3502
|Daily SMA200
|1.3673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3439
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3517
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to fill 100-pip gap under 1.1200 even ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.1200, following a week-start downside gap of nearly 100-pips to fresh 2021 lows. Hopes of peace revive as Russia-Ukraine negotiations on Monday post- Moscow’s high alert to nuclear stations and Western sanctions on Russia.
GBP/USD: Bears keep 1.3280 on the radar
GBP/USD picks up bids to fill the week-start gap. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of previous support line. Bearish MACD, descending RSI line joins sustained trading below key support to favor sellers. 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level lures bears.
AUD/USD: A trip into the 0.7090's could be on the cards amid Ukraine turmoil
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7200 in a risk-off environment at the start of the week as markets weigh the Ukraine crisis risks following the latest developments from over the weekend. This puts an emphasis on the downside with the price at a critical juncture.
Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
S&P 500 Futures drop 2.50% as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Global markets began the week on a back foot on Russia-Ukraine headlines. Russia-Ukraine agrees to talk peace but Moscow keeps nuclear facilities on high alert. Western sanctions cripple Russia's economy, oil in focus.