- GBP/USD remains pressured inside a short-term ascending triangle bearish formation.
- Impending bear-cross on the MACD also keeps sellers hopeful.
- Key HMAs guard upside momentum, yearly low on bear’s radar.
GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.2125 heading into the Thursday’s London open.
In doing so, the cable pair sellers attack the support line of a three-day-old ascending triangle bearish chart pattern.
Also keeping the GBP/USD bears hopeful is the pair’s inability to cross the 100-HMA, as well as the bear cross between the MACD line and the Signal line.
That said, the quote’s clear break of the 1.2120 support could re-direct it towards the yearly low of 1.1933, marked on Tuesday.
However, 1.2040 and the 1.2000 psychological magnet may offer intermediate halts during the anticipated downturn.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially fade around the 100-HMA level of 1.2180, a break of which could challenge the aforementioned bearish triangle formation by poking the horizontal resistance line around 1.2210.
In a case where the GBP/USD prices rally beyond 1.2210, the 200-HMA level near 1.2355 might lure the pair buyers. Though, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the June 07-14 downturn, near 1.2270, as well as the 1.2300 round figure, may act as buffers.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2122
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|1.2181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2473
|Daily SMA50
|1.2591
|Daily SMA100
|1.2957
|Daily SMA200
|1.3245
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2205
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1989
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1829
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2100 ahead of BOE rate decision
GBP/USD extends the sell-off below 1.2100 in early European trading, as the US dollar rebounds firmly amid souring risk sentiment. Investors brace for the BOE interest rate decision, with a 25 bps hike priced in.
EUR/USD falls below 1.0400 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0400 as the US dollar stages a solid comeback amid a souring market mood. The Fed-driven market cheer fades, as the longer-dated Treasury yields see a renewed uptick. Eurozone final inflation eyed.
Gold Price slides below $1,848 hurdle as sluggish yields underpin USD rebound
Gold Price (XAUUSD) fades the Fed-inspired recovery as it retreats to $1,830 ahead of Thursday’s European session. The yellow metal rallied the most in a month the previous day after the Federal Reserve (Fed) roiled the markets.
Ethereum price bottom is near, says analyst who predicted the 2018 bear market
The cryptocurrency analyst known for accurately predicting crypto bear markets believes Ethereum is close to printing cycle lows. Analysts believe Ethereum price could continue to plummet lower.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!