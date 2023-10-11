GBP/USD mostly flat for Wednesday, trading into the middle near 1.2300 post-FOMC

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
  • GBP/USD hamstrung near 1.2300 after the early day's peak into 1.2337 failed to extend.
  • The Pound Sterling fell to an intraday low of 1.2268 and finds bids hung up in the midrange.
  • An uptick in US PPI figures is keeping the US Dollar on-balance as investors to look ahead to CPI.

The GBP/USD kicked off Wednesday trading near 1.2290, sagging into the day's low of 1.2268 before an early US session rally into 1.2337, but market flows into the US Dollar (USD) sent the pair back into the midrange near where the trading day kicked off, testing the 1.2300 handle.

US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures came in above expectations, printing at 2.7% versus the expected 2.3%, and the previous reading getting revised upwards from 2.2% to 2.5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest published meeting minutes were largely a non-starter for the GBP/USD, with the Federal Reserve (Fed) noting that risks to achieving their long-term inflation goal continue to stick around longer than many expected.

FOMC minutes: Members agreed rates should stay restrictive for some time

Investors will now be looking ahead to Thursday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, which is anticipated to decline from 2.7% to 2.6% for the annualized headline reading into September.

Before that, though, Pound Sterling (GBP) traders will want to keep an eye out for UK Gross Domestic Product and production figures.

UK Gross Domestic Product is forecast to come in at 0.2% against the previous -0.5%, while Industrial Production for August is seen printing at -0.2% (previous -0.7%), with Manufacturing Production for the same period is seen declining 0.4% against the previous 0.8% decline.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The Pound Sterling is trading down from the day's early high against the US Dollar, testing ground below 1.2300 and struggling to find lift. The pair is catching technical support from the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.2270, with the overall near-term trend pushing bullish from the 200-hour SMA near 1.2180.

On the daily candlesticks, the Pound Sterling has caught a much-needed lift against the Greenback, climbing higher and closing in the green for the past five consecutive trading days. Technical resistance is sitting close by from the 200-day SMA near 1.2442, with a bearish 50-day SMA accelerating into the downside and set for a bearish cross of the longer moving average.

GBP/USD Hourly Chart

GBP/USD Daily Chart

GBP/USD Technical Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2287
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.2286
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2255
Daily SMA50 1.2495
Daily SMA100 1.2604
Daily SMA200 1.2441
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2292
Previous Daily Low 1.2212
Previous Weekly High 1.2262
Previous Weekly Low 1.2037
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2261
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2242
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2235
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2155
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2315
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2343
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2395

 

 

Signatures