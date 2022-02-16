GBP/USD hits three day highs ahead of FOMC minutes

- Cable rises to the 1.3580 area as the pound strengthens.
- Dollar weaker despite steady yields and lower equity prices.
- Critical event ahead: FOMC minutes at 19:00 GMT.
The GBP/USD gained momentum and climbed to 1.3583, reaching the highest level since Friday. It is hovering above 1.3565, with a positive tone ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes.
The pound also strengthened versus the euro during the American session. EUR/GBP tested earlier on Wednesday levels above 0.8400 and recently printed fresh daily highs under 0.8370.
Earlier on Wednesday, data showed inflation hit the highest level in more than thirty years in the United Kingdom in January. The consumer price index (CPI) increased from 5.4% to 5.5%, slightly above expectations. The pound held relatively steady after the report.
In the US, retail sales jumped 3.8% in January, the best month since April 2021. The dollar initially appreciated but then pulled back. A different report showed Industrial production in January rose 1.4%, above the 0.4% of market consensus.
The key event on Wednesday will be the release of the FOMC minutes of the last meeting at 19:00 GMT. “A March hike is pretty much a done deal but markets will be looking for clues at the likely pace of tightening as well as when balance sheet runoff might be seen and what might trigger outright asset sales vs. simple runoff from maturing securities”, explained analysts at Brown Brother Harriman.
Testing levels above 1.3570
The GBP/USD is trading around 1.3575. The momentum will favor the pound while above 1.3570, with a test of 1.3600 on the cards. The next resistance stands at 1.3620. On the flip side, a slide back under 1.3545 should point to further weakness in cable exposing the next support at 1.3525.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3559
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3522
|Daily SMA50
|1.3474
|Daily SMA100
|1.3503
|Daily SMA200
|1.3697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3487
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3413
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward mid-1.1300s on upbeat US data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early American session and retreated below 1.1370 with the dollar finding some demand on the upbeat data. The US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday that Retail Sales increased by 3.8% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 2%.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3550 after US data
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.3550 on Wednesday as the greenback stays resilient against its rivals. Retail Sales in the US rose by 3.8% in January, compared to the market expectation of 2%. Russia-Ukraine headlines and FOMC Minutes eyed.
Gold holds above $1,850, stuggles to gather momentum
Gold is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and moving up and down between $1,850 and $1,860. US Treasury bond yields edge lower after the latest US data, helping the yellow metal limit its losses.
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally.
Lucid Group Inc extends rebound from two-week lows amid upbeat mood
NASDAQ: LCID added another 5.21% on Tuesday, extending the previous rebound from two-week lows of $25.68. Despite, the upbeat momentum, LCID stock price fell short of the $29 mark.