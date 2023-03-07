GBP/USD gyrates in a bounded range above 1.2000 as Fed Powell’s testimony hogs limelight

- GBP/USD is demonstrating a sideways performance ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony.
- The street is having mixed responses to Fed Powell’s testimony for interest rate guidance.
- UK’s Industrial and Manufacturing Production data might contract due to higher rates by the Bank of England (BoE).
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance in an extremely narrow range around 1.2020 in the Asian session. The Cable has been gyrating in a range of 1.2000-1.2050 from Monday as investors look more interested in going gung-ho for building positions after Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
S&P500 futures have added some gains after a directionless Monday, portraying a minor optimism among the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance as investors are awaiting Fed Powell’s testimony for further impetus. The return provided on 10-year US Treasury bonds has dropped marginally to 3.97%.
The street has a mixed response to Fed Powell’s testimony. One school of thought is of the view that Fed Powell won’t endorse more rates as January’s upbeat consumer spending might not continue ahead. Higher interest rates by the Fed have critically made the United States economy vulnerable. However, the other school of thought believes that the Fed will deliver a hawkish stance as the battle against persistent inflation is well complicated yet.
Apart from that, labor market data will be the key event this week. Wednesday’s US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data is seen at 195K, higher than the prior release of 105K. Strong demand for labor could propel the fears of more rates from the Fed. And, could spurt fears of a recession in the US economy.
On the Pound Sterling front, Friday’s data will be keenly focused. United Kingdom’s monthly Industrial Production (Jan) is expected to contract by 0.2% against an expansion of 0.3% reported in December. Monthly Manufacturing Production is expected to contract by 0.2% ahead.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2024
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.2019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.214
|Daily SMA100
|1.1992
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
