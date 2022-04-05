- The GBP/USD gains for the second consecutive day, up some 0.04%.
- Eurozone sanctions on Russia weighed on market mood, and equities fell.
- In the FX space, the safe-haven status of the greenback lifts the DXY above 99.00.
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: The downward bias remains intact below 1.3275.
The British pound remains confined to the 1.3100-60 range for the fourth consecutive day, amid a risk-off market mood and a soft US Dollar, courtesy of Russo-Ukraine linked issues, Fed tightening looming, and Fed and Bank of England speaking. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3115.
The market sentiment is mixed, as illustrated by European and US equities. The escalation of European sanctions on Russia weighed on sentiment. Germany and France expelled Russian diplomats on Monday. Also, there is mounting pressure for an oil embargo against Russia, but German Finance Minister Lindner said that a ban on Russian gas imports would be more harmful to Germany than Russia.
Over the weekend, BoE’s Deputy Governor Cunliffe crossed the wires. He expressed that while he “recognizes the risk of second-round effects and that further tightening of monetary policy might be necessary, I am not at present convinced that we will inevitably have to lean heavily and constantly against an embedding of an inflationary psychology as we progress through this challenging period and as the impact.”
On the Fed speaking side, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that the US central bank “is prepared to take stronger action if inflation and inflation expectations suggest the need to do so.” She added that policy would be tightened “methodically” with a series of interest rates and would begin to lower the balance sheet as soon as the May meeting.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback's value against a basket of its rivals, advances 0.30%, sits at 99.280, underpinned by the rise of the US 10-year T-note yield sitting at 2.541%, which climbs twelve basis points.
The UK economic docket featured the UK S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI Final, which came at 62.6, higher than the 61 estimated. On the US front, the US ISM-Non Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.3, higher than the 58.1 estimated and better than the 56.5 from the previous reading.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Cable has been range-bound for the last four trading sessions, unable to break under/above the 1.3100-60 area. Nevertheless, the daily moving averages (DMAs) above the spot price cement a bearish bias unless GBP/USD bulls reclaim November 26 1.3275 daily low-turned-resistance.
With that said, the GBP/USD first support level is November 13, 2020, daily low at 1.3105. A decisive break would expose the March 29 swing low at 1.3050, followed by the confluence of the bottom-trendline of the descending channel and the YTD low at 1.2999.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.313
|Daily SMA50
|1.334
|Daily SMA100
|1.338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3557
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3137
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend slide to multi-week lows below 1.0950
EUR/USD has been having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday. Supported by the upbeat ISM Services PMI data and hawkish Fed commentary, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals and dragged the pair to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950.
GBP/USD retreats after rising above 1.3150
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session on Tuesday and advanced to a daily high above 1.3160. With the dollar holding its ground on the back of the upbeat ISM Services PMI report, however, the pair erased the majority of its daily gains.
Gold turns south following a jump above $1,940
Gold has lost its traction after having touched a fresh five-day high above $1,940 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day on hawkish Fed commentary, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Shiba Inu price climbs higher as the community burns 180 million SHIB overnight
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the circulating supply of the Dogecoin-killer shrinks. The community has burned another 179 million SHIB tokens overnight, pulling them out of the supply.
MULN stock retracing on Tuesday as US equity markets trade in the red
MULN stock is down almost 5% at the time of the update, one hour after the US market open. The electric vehicle automaker shares are exacerbating the retracement seen in the Nasdaq and the tech sector.