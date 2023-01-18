- GBP/USD momentarily bid on United Kingdom's Consumer Price Index and weak United states economic data.
- The British Pound reached critical highs before a fade to test key technical dynamic support.
- Bank of England and Federal Reserve sentiment in the hot seat.
- GBP/USD's micro-trendline support guards structure around 1.2250 and then 1.2170.
The GBP/USD bulls got what they wished for from the United Kingdom's Consumer Price Index that showed while inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, it remains near 40-year highs. Specifically, the increase in services inflation and accelerating food and drink prices are a cause for some concern for the Bank of England's policy-makers.
GBP/USD, as per analysis written earlier in the week, was propelled towards last month's six-month high of 1.2446, reaching a high of 1.2435 on the day so far from a low of 1.2253. However, a recent rally in the US Dollar and softer US stocks are fuelling a sell-off in the pound currently, dragging the price a buck lower to $1.2345.
Given a gloomy domestic economic outlook and recession fears due to high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, this may ultimately weigh on the British Pound. Nevertheless, a hawkish Bank of England could inject some resilience into the pound.
GBP/USD buoyed by Bank of England expectations
The Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey suggested earlier this week that a shortage of workers in the labour market posed a “major risk to inflation coming down”. ''The implication is that the Bank could remain more hawkish on its policy decisions this year,'' analysts at Rabobank said. ''We expect another 50 bps rate hike in February and then three more 25 bps moves as the Bank struggles to slice the final few percentage points from services sector inflation, which will be most impacted by wage growth,'' the analysts at Rabobank argued.
Analysts at ING Bank, commenting on today's consumer Price Index concur and said "it's important to note that core services jumped from 6.4% to 6.8%, a development that the BoE should particularly take into consideration, and when added to yesterday’s wage data should tilt the balance towards a 50 bps hike in February." Of note, the BoE has hiked interest rates nine times since December 2021 to try to lower inflation. Money markets are currently placing an 82% chance of a 50 bps rate hike at the next meeting, set for Feb 2.
US Dollar bid in midday US session
The US Dollar was injected with a bout of demand following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that sparked worries that the central bank may not be pausing interest rate hikes any time soon. GBP/USD dropped with St. Louis Federal Reserve's President James Bullard saying US interest rates have to rise further to ensure that inflationary pressures recede.
''We’re almost into a zone that we could call restrictive - we’re not quite there yet,” Bullard said Wednesday in an online Wall Street Journal interview. Officials want to ensure inflation will come down on a steady path to the 2% target. “We don’t want to waver on that,” he said.
“Policy has to stay on the tighter side during 2023” as the disinflationary process unfolds, Bullard added.
Bullard has pencilled in a forecast for a rate range of 5.25% to 5.5% by the end of this year.
GBP/USD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD bulls move in on a critical area on the charts ahead of the key Consumer Price Index, where GBP/USD was headed towards 1.24s resistance, the area was achieved but a fade on the rally was anticipated:
GBP/USD update
On the hourly time frame, GBP/USD's micro-trendline support guards structure around 1.2250. A break there will open the risk of a blow-off in GBP/USD to test 1.2170 and then 1.2080 structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers not willing to add longs Premium
The EUR/USD pair retreated sharply from a fresh 2023 high of 1.0886 and finished Wednesday below the 1.0800 threshold, pretty much unchanged. The US Dollar benefited from dismal United States data bringing back recession fears to the table.
GBP/USD retains gains but eased towards 1.2350
GBP/USD remains up for the day, trading at around 1.2350. Renewed US Dollar demand pushed the pair away from an intraday high of 1.2435, its highest in a month. The UK annualized Consumer Prices Index came in at 10.5% in December easing from 10.7% in November.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
BTC Price Analysis: Bitcoin price withstands market turmoil as rally pauses
Bitcoin (BTC) price is on a very technical path or trajectory on its venture toward $21,969 as each time either a cap or support got tested to the tick before the rally continued the next day.
AMC Entertainment Stock News and Forecast: AMC gears up for another advance on lower inflation
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is roaring ahead on Wednesday, a day after CEO Adam Aron's cinema chain trounced the indices by closing up 20% at $6.07.